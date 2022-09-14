Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Evangel improves to 5-0 with another dominant effort against Freedom
ALABASTER – Evangel Christian School cruised to a 59-14 victory over Freedom Academy on Friday night, Sept. 16. “It was a good win for us tonight. I really was not expecting what we saw. We were expecting a dog fight and prepared for one, but our kids came out and played their tails off. We had one of the best crowds we’ve had since I’ve been there, and our players fed off that,” said Tim Smith, ECS head coach. “They have a good football team, we just played really well tonight.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo loses by 1 in defensive battle with West Blocton
WEST BLOCTON – For the third-straight year, Montevallo and West Blocton came down to a single point, only this time the Bulldogs came up short. Montevallo traveled to the West Blocton Tigers on Sept. 16 and nearly came away with a win, but a failed 2-point conversion with less than five minutes to play tilted the one-point win to West Blocton, 7-6. “I was really proud of our defense tonight … We expected a low-scoring, physical, tough game. Each game has been decided by one point, which is unheard of. It was too evenly matched teams,” said Blake Boren, Montevallo’s head coach. “Our region is a tough physical region and West Blocton, We’re excited about the second half of our year coming up.”
Shelby Reporter
Five Spain Park seniors announced as National Merit semifinalists
HOOVER – Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Twenty-three Hoover City Schools (HCS) seniors were selected. These students scored in the top one percent of the nation on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) taken their...
Shelby Reporter
Pedestrian struck and killed in Pelham interstate accident
PELHAM – A pedestrian was struck and killed just before mile marker 242 on Interstate 65 South in Pelham on Saturday night, Sept. 17. Pelham Police Department posted on its Twitter page at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 18 that I-65 South would be closed from Exit 246 (Hwy 119) to Exit 242 due to the incident.
Shelby Reporter
Riekebergs celebrate birth of baby ‘Deuce’
PELHAM ‑ Many believe the birth of a baby to be a gift from above—for the Riekebergs, this seemed doubly true as less than two years after losing their only child, Destiny, to a rare form of childhood cancer, the couple celebrated the birth of a son. Destin...
Shelby Reporter
Board of Education approves new Student Services Supervisor
COLUMBIANA – Marisa Pinchin-Polk has been approved to serve as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools. The approval of her position was made at the SCS Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. Pinchin-Polk has more than 14 years of experience in public education and has...
Shelby Reporter
Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds
LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana Beautification Board looks back on progress
COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board has had a stand-out fiscal year. A volunteer board of nine people approved by the City Council came under the new leadership of Lisa Strickland Davis one year ago, who has helped the board reach several new goals. “This season is always a...
