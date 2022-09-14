Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
WCHS-Demco spark welding partnership
HULL—Western Christian High School has welded a partnership with Demco Products to give some of its students real-world experience in the metalworking trade. The Hull private school and Boyden manufacturer spent the summer fabricating a program that will benefit both entities. Vocational counselor Bill Elgersma said the opportunity is...
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
nwestiowa.com
Mike's Tree Treatments fights ash borer
SIOUX CENTER—It takes decades for a tree to grow into maturity, its canopy providing much-needed shade from the strong summer sun. But those years of quiet growth can quickly be undone once a disease or insect infests it. That’s where Mike’s Tree Treatments comes in. The business was started...
nwestiowa.com
Farmers awarded for conservation efforts
SIOUX CENTER—Iowa farmers’ greatest asset is their soil, as the Rensink family can attest. The fertility and yield potential of Iowa topsoil has earned it the title as Iowa’s “black gold.” The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service notes that when Iowa land was first plowed, the settlers found 14 to 16 inches of topsoil. By 2000, the average topsoil amount dipped to 6-8 inches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Headstone History makes tales of the dead come alive
SIBLEY—On a day already set aside as a time of remembrance, area history buffs attended the McCallum Museum’s Headstone History tour on Sunday to hear the stories of about a dozen early settlers and their families that are buried at the Holman Cemetery near Sibley. Featured residents of...
Comments / 0