Some tasty news: PierogiPalooza is back at SteelStacks

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Pierogi lovers, we have the best news.

PierogiPalooza — a dining event that pays a tasty tribute to the Eastern European dumpling — returns at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 to SteelStacks.

The event debuted at last year’s Oktoberfest at SteelStacks and sold-out.

With your passport you’ll get to enjoy a half dozen pierogis from any combination of the following flavors:

  • Apple pie (Pour Bar inside the ArtsQuest Center)
  • Pork and sauerkraut (Palette Kitchen inside the ArtsQuest Center)
  • Stuffed mac and cheese (the Fire Bridge over 1st Street)
  • Loaded baked potato (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)
  • Halupki/stuffed cabbage (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)
  • Dill pickle (Mack Truck Stop)

How much: $24 in advance, $29 at the door. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for ArtsQuest members; 10 a.m. Friday for the general public.

Info, tickets: https://www.steelstacks.org/event/13261/pierogipalooza/

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

