Some tasty news: PierogiPalooza is back at SteelStacks
Pierogi lovers, we have the best news.
PierogiPalooza — a dining event that pays a tasty tribute to the Eastern European dumpling — returns at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 to SteelStacks.
The event debuted at last year’s Oktoberfest at SteelStacks and sold-out.
With your passport you’ll get to enjoy a half dozen pierogis from any combination of the following flavors:
- Apple pie (Pour Bar inside the ArtsQuest Center)
- Pork and sauerkraut (Palette Kitchen inside the ArtsQuest Center)
- Stuffed mac and cheese (the Fire Bridge over 1st Street)
- Loaded baked potato (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)
- Halupki/stuffed cabbage (by the Levitt Pavilion stage)
- Dill pickle (Mack Truck Stop)
How much: $24 in advance, $29 at the door. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for ArtsQuest members; 10 a.m. Friday for the general public.
Info, tickets: https://www.steelstacks.org/event/13261/pierogipalooza/
Comments / 0