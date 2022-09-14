Danny Willett suffered a final-hole meltdown as Max Homa retained the Fortinet Championship in California.Homa chipped in on the final hole before Willett three-putted from close range to finish a shot behind his playing partner.Willett birdied the first and fourth and when he hung his approach at the eighth up over the flag and watched it trundle back within three feet, a third gain was assured.He gave that shot back immediately to take some of the shine off a strong outward nine but a 16-foot putt at the 10th curled in and he holed from a similar distance from the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO