ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gina Prince-Bythewood on ‘Love & Basketball’ Legacy: ‘Every Single Studio Turned It Down’

By Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nmc3G_0hv5JsMq00

Gina Prince-Bythewood knows a little something about the power of persistence. When the filmmaker set out to make her feature directorial debut, “ Love & Basketball ,” in the late-’90s, the semi-autobiographical sports-centric romance seemed doomed to never get made. It was only after Prince-Bythewood was invited to the Sundance director’s lab to work on the script, where she staged a table reading of her work so fantastic that it sparked a bidding war (Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule won out), that the film was shot.

“I will never get over it,” Prince-Bythewood told IndieWire during a recent interview of the film’s legacy. “Every single studio turned it down. Every single production company turned it down. Sundance saved it.”

Released in April 2000 by New Line Cinema, the film proved to be a hit: earning second place at the box office in its first week of release (it was bested only by the splashy sub drama “U-571”) and making nearly $30 million. It launched not just Prince-Bythewood’s career, but also that of stars Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan.

And more than twenty years after its release, the legacy of “Love & Basketball” goes far beyond big bucks and star-minting: it’s still widely beloved, viewed as a modern classic, the kind that pops up routinely on lists of the best rom-coms of the century, and Prince-Bythewood remains hugely grateful for that impact.

As she readies to release her biggest film ever, the Sony-backed and Viola Davis-starring epic “ The Woman King ,” out this week after a laudatory premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the filmmaker reflected on the very personal legacy of the film. In short, it made her realize the force of her vision and voice, and she’s never forgotten it.

“And so, to fight to get it made, to fight to get anyone to believe in it … it’s such a personal story and nobody gave a shit about it. That’s soul-crushing,” she said. “But my belief in it never wavered. And so to be in this position now where it has endured, as a filmmaker, as an artist, it’s what you dream about, to have your work have that type of impact.”

Icing on the cake? At this year’s TIFF, Prince-Bythewood wasn’t the only “Love & Basketball” alum debuting a new film: so was star Lathan, who has now turned behind the camera with her own debut, “On the Come Up.”

“And the beauty, honestly, of this moment is that I’m here in Toronto with this film and Sanaa is here with her directorial debut at this festival,” she said. “I love that. I love that so much.”

Stay tuned for more from IndieWire’s Prince-Bythewood interview in the coming days. Sony will release “The Woman King” in theaters on Friday, September 16.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance

Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood on Backlash: ‘You Cannot Win an Argument on Twitter’

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for ” The Woman King.”]  As Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic “The Woman King” was hitting theaters on Friday after a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last week and a solid Thursday night opening of nearly $2 million in early showings, on Twitter, a different narrative was unfolding. As the hashtag #BoycottWomanKing trended on the social media platform, a number of users professed their disinterest in seeing a film that they believed obscured the history of the Kingdom of Dahomey, in which the Viola Davis-starring film is set. At issue: that the film, set in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann: I’m Too ‘Tired’ to Release the Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut on HBO Max

According to Baz Luhrmann, the option to release the extended cut of “Elvis” has left the building…at least for now. After the writer-director revealed there is a four-hour version of the Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n Roll, Luhrmann noted that fans have been metaphorically wielding pitchforks on Twitter begging for the 240-minutes of footage. “I tell you what, all my tweets are nothing but, ‘We want the four-hour version! We want the four-hour version!'” Luhrmann told ScreenRant. “I think people are at my gates with pitchforks saying, ‘We want the four-hour version!'” He continued, “But I...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Spike Lee
IndieWire

‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Anna Kendrick Gives Her Best Performance in Weak Abusive Relationship Drama

While not quite the taut thriller it’s been billed as, “Alice, Darling” centerpieces Anna Kendrick in her best performance since “Up in the Air” made her a star (and Oscar nominee) in 2009. Kendrick is in every scene of Mary Nighy’s drama about a woman (Alice) whose reality comes crashing down over the course of a girls’ trip to a lakeside cabin: The reality is that she’s in an abusive relationship with a Newcastle artist named Simon (Charlie Carrick), who has a chokehold on her every move and decision, from her whereabouts to what she’s wearing. from self-deception and denial...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Steve Martin Clarifies Comments About Retirement: ‘It’s a Little Overstated’

Steve Martin made some waves recently when he hinted that he might retire after “Only Murders in the Building” eventually ends. The murder mystery comedy, which Martin co-created and stars in alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, continues to be a ratings juggernaut, but the comedy legend indicated that it might be his last project. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin said at the time. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” He also added that his family life makes him less inclined to take...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Documentarian Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton Docs: It’s ‘Alarming’ to See Festivals ‘Whitewashing’ History

Documentarian Laura Poitras is calling out the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival for providing a “platform” to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Oscar winner Poitras criticized the TIFF and Venice programmers for not asking “hard questions” as to the purpose of the former First Lady’s film endeavors. Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton attended both Venice and TIFF to launch AppleTV+ docuseries “Gutsy,” as well as support “In Her Hands,” directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen and produced by the Clinton family. “Hillary Clinton was actively involved in the wars and occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Poitras stated...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker

Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Basketball#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sundance Film Festival#New Line Cinema
IndieWire

Trevor Noah Slams Racist Response to Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’: ‘We’re Doing This Again?’

Trevor Noah does not want to be part of a world with racist trolls. After the first footage of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” featured lead star Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World,” the teaser trailer received online backlash, triggering 1.5 million “dislikes” on YouTube before the rating feature was disabled. Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019, leading to a #NotMyAriel racist Twitter campaign. The new teaser for the film reignited the color-blind casting debate. “Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Trevor Noah slammed the criticism that Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel from the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Decision to Leave’ Trailer: Park Chan-Wook Returns with a Neo-Noir Detective Love Story

Park Chan-Wook (“Oldboy”) has perfected the police procedural, with a twist. Park’s Cannes award-winning noir film “Decision to Leave” has already topped critics’ lists following its festival premiere and is officially South Korea’s Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film. The love story stars Park Hae-Il as a detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains while being transfixed by his elusive widow, played by Tang Wei. The film opens in theaters October 14 from Mubi. Park co-wrote the script along with Seo-kyeong Jeong, and won the Best Director award at Cannes. “Decision to Leave” was a Palme d’Or contender, before the prestigious...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Man of Reason’ Review: Korean Action Star Jung Woo-sung Directs Inert Hitman Thriller

, one of Korea’s premiere action stars (“The Good, the Bad, the Weird”), “A Man of Reason” misunderstands the retired-assassin sub-genre. Rather than spellbinding audiences with a beguiling antihero — one whose malaise teases fear — the film offers a protagonist so dull and unassuming that the film around him often struggles for any reason of its own. And yet, “A Man of Reason,” grips you in its opening scene. Su-hyuk (Jung) is a slender blade leaning against his black BMW. After ignoring two missed calls from his girlfriend Min-seo, he descends upon the dimly lit hideout of a crime boss....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jennifer Kaityn Robinson Rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Do Revenge’ Dialogue as ‘Cruel Intentions’ Sequel

Kathryn Merteuil may hate when things don’t go her way, but thanks to “Do Revenge” writer-director Jennifer Kaityn Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic “Cruel Intentions” character has a whole new life, now revived as the ultimate queen bee: a prep school principal who trims a bonsai tree when she (rarely) feels out of control. “She was my first dream choice,” Robinson told IndieWire about Gellar’s casting almost 25 years after the beloved 1999 film debuted. “And it was one of those things where you don’t think she’s going to do it. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, let’s offer it to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Maya Hawke: I Would ‘Love to Die’ in ‘Stranger Things 5’ with a ‘Hero’s Moment’ in Final Season

Maya Hawke wants to go out with a bang. Hawke, who portrays Robin in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” revealed that she hopes her character meets a fatal end after having a “hero’s moment” in the fifth and final season. “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.” And if “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers don’t want to kill off Robin, Hawke teased that she would be open to continuing Robin’s journey with a spin-off series opposite...
MOVIES
IndieWire

All the Details on ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

May the odds ever be in our favor as the long-awaited “Hunger Games” prequel film heads for theaters. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the prequel film will reveal the origin story behind the world of viral “The Hunger Games” series, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson in a love triangle at the root of the post-apocalyptic life-or-death tournament comprised of teen tributes. Director Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to helm “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” introducing a whole new crop of tributes. Screenwriter Michael Lesslie (“Assassin’s Creed”) pens...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ Trailer: Naomi Ackie Sings Whitney Houston in Kasi Lemmons’ Biopic

Naomi Ackie’s greatest challenge of all? Transforming into the “Greatest Love of All” singer Whitney Houston. BAFTA award winner Ackie stars as the late icon for musical biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” in theaters December 21. The film, written by Oscar-nominated “Bohemian Rhapsody” screenwriter Anthony McCarten and directed by Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou,” “Harriet”), charts Houston’s life and legacy, starting with her groundbreaking record deal with Clive Davis, played by Stanley Tucci. “My dream: Sing what I want to sing, be who I want to be,” Ackie as Houston says in the trailer. While Houston is criticized for not being “Black...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Anne Heche Memoir ‘Call Me Anne’ to Be Released Posthumously

Late film star Anne Heche, who died in August 2022 at age 53, spent the last year of her life penning a new memoir, “Call Me Anne.” A follow-up to her 2001 book “Call Me Crazy,” the memoir will be released by Start Publishing in January 2023. An excerpt from the upcoming memoir includes Heche discussing her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, whom she dated in the late 1990s. “I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen,” Heche wrote. She added that she was effectively blacklisted in Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice to Timothée Chalamet: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’

Leonardo DiCaprio shared his all-important career rule with fellow viral star Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar winner advised the Academy Award nominee to live by one simple motto: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” So there goes any chance of DiCaprio or Chalamet joining the MCU. Chalamet previously revealed the advice last year, but did not disclose it was none other than “Wolf of Wall Street” actor DiCaprio to tell him. “One of my heroes — I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” Chalamet...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Helm ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Marvel Movie

Updated, September 14:  “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania” screenwriter Jeff Loveness reportedly will be penning “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” as reported by Deadline. Published, July 26: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” A source at Disney confirmed to IndieWire that Cretton is attached to the fifth “Avengers” film that will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” to close out Marvel’s Phase 6. After directing “Shang-Chi,” Cretton inked an overall deal with Marvel and is additionally developing a live-action “Wonder Man” series with “Community” writer-producer Andrew Guest. Cretton...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The People’s Joker,’ Unauthorized Trans Batman Movie, Dropped from TIFF Over Rights Issues

“The People’s Joker,” an unauthorized movie set in the Batman universe that reimagines the Joker via a trans origin story, has been pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival over “rights issues.” This is according to a message posted on the festival’s ticketing page for “The People’s Joker,” informing attendees that all forthcoming screenings of the movie would be canceled. The message on TIFF’s website reads, “The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues. We apologize for any inconvenience. Current ticket holders will receive an email from TIFF Customer Relations with information on their purchase.” Directed by Vera Drew, “The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Calls Film ‘The Most Harmonious Set I’ve Ever Been on’

At this point, the mythology surrounding Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” looms larger in pop culture than the film itself ever will. The daily influx of news about infighting between Wilde and her stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has resulted in endless gossip, memes, and even an intense debate about whether or not Styles spit on fellow cast mate Chris Pine. (He didn’t, but the fact that fans were even asking should tell you something.) Many theorize the highly publicized drama is a result of friction between Wilde and Pugh that began on set, with Wilde’s attempts to cast Shia...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy