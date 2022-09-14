Related
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
Stockard on the Stump: Democratic Caucus chair, House Speaker trade barbs in run-up to session
Cothren joins Casada in filing for delay in corruption trial
Speakers react to Memphis murders with prison panel
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockard on the Stump: Governor declares he didn’t violate the Little Hatch Act
States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory”
‘Chilling effect’: Doctors face new legal quandaries under Tennessee’s abortion ban
Registry of Election Finance to audit Humble for potential illegal coordination with PAC-like group
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill
Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS, buoyed by first Black woman justice, plummets with abortion decision
East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slatery touts win in opioid battles but tried to force East Tennessee DAs out of the fight
Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker sought postponement of TennCare contracts
Democracy cannot be maintained without engaged voters
Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer
Tennessee fails to address need for more Black educators
Will U.S. Supreme Court decide the fate of the Tennessee Walking Horse?
Tennessee Lookout
Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.https://tennesseelookout.com
Comments / 0