ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.  But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Democratic Caucus chair, House Speaker trade barbs in run-up to session

The 113th General Assembly is four months away, and Democrats and Republicans are sparring already. Well,  a more realistic term would be street fighting. To put it lightly, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie is calling House Speaker Cameron Sexton a racist, and Sexton is calling Dixie a liar. Dixie, who’s no stranger to doling […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Democratic Caucus chair, House Speaker trade barbs in run-up to session appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Cothren joins Casada in filing for delay in corruption trial

Cade Cothren, former chief of staff to ex-House Speaker Rep. Glen Casada, has joined Casada in seeking a delay of his trial on federal bribery, theft and kickback charges. Cothren, who was fired in 2019 amid a racist and sexist texting scandal that engulfed Casada’s speakership, filed a request Monday in federal court asking for […] The post Cothren joins Casada in filing for delay in corruption trial appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Speakers react to Memphis murders with prison panel

Responding to five killings in Memphis this week, Tennessee’s House and Senate speakers appointed a legislative panel to study the release of prison inmates, work that could lead to construction of more prison space. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who is also Senate speaker, and House Speaker Cameron Sexton this week created the Joint Ad Hoc […] The post Speakers react to Memphis murders with prison panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Governor declares he didn’t violate the Little Hatch Act

In his push to embed Tennessee’s right to work law into the state Constitution, Gov. Bill Lee denies he and former Gov. Bill Haslam violated the Little Hatch Act with a video shot at the State Capitol. AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus says they clearly broke the law, but he’s not planning to request equal time […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Governor declares he didn’t violate the Little Hatch Act appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory”

Calling it “invalid,” a group of influential judges is coming down against a theory that could give state legislatures the authority to set election and redistricting laws without the oversight of state courts. The Conference of Chief Justices, a group made up of the nation’s highest judicial officers, filed a rare amicus brief recently in […] The post States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Chilling effect’: Doctors face new legal quandaries under Tennessee’s abortion ban

Knoxville obstetrics and gynecology doctor Nikki Zite has treated two ectopic pregnancies since Roe v. Wade was overturned June 24. Now that the Tennessee abortion ban is in effect, the pregnancy complication, which presents life-threatening risks to mothers, prompts new worries for her. “I hope that I am brave enough to move past that worry […] The post ‘Chilling effect’: Doctors face new legal quandaries under Tennessee’s abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Registry of Election Finance to audit Humble for potential illegal coordination with PAC-like group

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is set to audit former Senate District 27 candidate Gary Humble to determine whether his campaign illegally coordinated with his nonprofit organization Tennessee Stands. Registry board member Tom Lawless, a Nashville attorney, called for the investigation Wednesday based on his general knowledge of the situation. “There’s some smoke there, […] The post Registry of Election Finance to audit Humble for potential illegal coordination with PAC-like group appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Lookout

Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS, buoyed by first Black woman justice, plummets with abortion decision

In many ways, the U.S. Supreme Court’s actions over the past few years serve as a blueprint of what not to do if you’re a Tennessee judge looking to build public trust in our state courts. The Supreme Court continues to issue hostile, unsigned, eleventh-hour rulings with little to no transparency through a secretive process […] The post Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS, buoyed by first Black woman justice, plummets with abortion decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance

East Tennessee State University tweaked an online description of federal protections for LGBTQ students, in response to a request from state Rep. John Ragan, but the university reasserted its non-discrimination policy stands for all students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. In response to a letter Joint Government Operations Committee Chairman John Ragan sent […] The post East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Lookout

Slatery touts win in opioid battles but tried to force East Tennessee DAs out of the fight

Outgoing Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery recently claimed victory in a $450 million national settlement with Ireland-based drugmaker Endo International, yet five years ago he tried to derail legal efforts in Northeast Tennessee that led to a $35 million settlement that’s netting more money for nine counties than his Endo deal brought for the entire […] The post Slatery touts win in opioid battles but tried to force East Tennessee DAs out of the fight appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker sought postponement of TennCare contracts

At the request of House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee put off action recently on a set of managed care organization contracts with TennCare, the state’s Medicaid insurance program. Fiscal Review Director Krista Lee Carsner said in an email obtained by the Tennessee Lookout that Speaker Sexton requested postponement. Sexton confirmed Thursday […] The post Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker sought postponement of TennCare contracts appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Democracy cannot be maintained without engaged voters

Tennessee has had a checkered past when it comes to voting, too often ranking below other states due to our lack of voter participation.  Never was that more apparent than in the August 4 primary elections in which fewer than 20% of Tennessee’s registered voters saw fit to cast their votes.  Some counties did far […] The post Democracy cannot be maintained without engaged voters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer

A state appellate court is ordering an East Tennessee judge to turn over trial audio recordings he’s kept locked away in his office in a bid to keep the convicted killer he sent to prison from obtaining a copy. In a first of its kind ruling, the Tennessee Court of Appeals says in a decision […] The post Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee fails to address need for more Black educators

The end of August begins to bring a sense of normalcy to the awkward tension that always exists at the beginning of each school year, as teachers and students find ways to understand and relate to one another.  Like any human interaction, trust has to be built for a relationship to grow and, to learn […] The post Tennessee fails to address need for more Black educators appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Will U.S. Supreme Court decide the fate of the Tennessee Walking Horse?

As the curtains close on the 84th Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, I am reminded of the World Grand Champion crowned in 1992:  Dark Spirit’s Rebel, who claimed victory with the late Bud Dunn, his first World Grand Championship at the age of 74, and who wore the rider number 1865 to […] The post Will U.S. Supreme Court decide the fate of the Tennessee Walking Horse? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy