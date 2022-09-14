There’s an old saying in NFL circles: “If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.” Well, tell that to the San Francisco 49ers, who have learned the value of keeping two qualified starters. While the 49ers were criticized for handing backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a guaranteed one-year deal in the offseason rather than trading him for whatever they could get, the move may have saved their season after Trey Lance went down with a broken ankle on Sunday.

