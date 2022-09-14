Read full article on original website
Polygon
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong still doesn’t have a release date, but when it finally does come out it’ll also be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed on Friday. The game was previously only announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The original Hollow...
Polygon
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
Polygon
Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters coming next year
After teasing the return of a beloved game series, Konami actually delivered the goods at this year’s Tokyo Game Show: in 2023, it will release remasters of the classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden 2. Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars — yes,...
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary. The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 16-20
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in Watcher’s Grave.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Test Your Mettle’ event guide
Pokémon Go’s “Test Your Mettle” event has a steel-type theme and introduces Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the game. The event runs from Sept. 16-21 and features a handful of special bonuses. Notably, you’ll get. for catching Pokémon with nice, great, or excellent throws. Completing...
Polygon
Team Ninja’s new Soulslike is playable now, and for the next 10 days
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo has a demo available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but only for the next 10 days. The dark fantasy Souls-like, which doesn’t yet have a release date, is available through both consoles’ marketplaces right now. Wo Long’s demo leaves the storefronts at 3 a.m. on Sept. 26.
Polygon
Spider-Gwen is the star of Fortnite’s new battle pass
Fortnite’s newest season has begun and that means a new battle pass full of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock. While the latest pass mostly has characters unique to the Fortnite universe, its signature unlock is Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, in her iconic costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Polygon
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
Polygon
Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed
Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster. For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.
