Can AI art democratize tabletop game publishing?
The latent space has been compared to the Wild West in its lawlessness, but that metaphor disguises the true weirdness of its uncanny valleys. Faceless men struggle to be rendered out of fog, textured spires extend to the horizon, night markets fade in and out of existence as Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings transform into Pizza Huts. As art is necromanced in the style of dead and living artists, one of the latent space’s valleys fills with the commands of a million sculptors and users. Though this may sound like a great setting for a tabletop role-playing campaign (with genre-mashing, surrealness, and questions about life and humanity), the latent space is becoming a questionable tool in a TTRPG designer or artist’s belt for commercial releases, fan creations, and more. The latent space, put simply, is a metaphorical location full of all of the possible images AI could create, each altered by a different factor or prompt. In this growing world of AI art generation, as the generative tools improve each month, so do the ethical questions about the future of TTRPG art.
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is that jacked-up sword?
The biggest mystery in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power since the show’s first episode has been the identity of Sauron. We know that the future Dark Lord of the rings has the ability to shapeshift in the time period the Prime Video series is set, and Galadriel has been relentlessly on the hunt for him from the start of the show.
Right of Way review – eccentric short film collection roams around rural England
Archive footage combines with work from modern film-makers in a rousing and sometimes puzzling series on rural England
The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood on true stories, brutal fights, and what matters when making a historical epic
Gina Prince-Bythewood describes her road to making The Woman King as a “sustained fight for 25 years.” But she says with this cast, led by the formidable Viola Davis, in this movie, a Braveheart-esque historical action drama about female warriors in West Africa … the sustained fight was worth it.
Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary. The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the...
Pokémon Go Roggenrola Community Day event guide
Pokémon Go’s September Community Day focuses on Roggenrola, the rock-type Pokémon from Pokémon Black and White’s Unova region. As usual with Community Days, the featured Pokémon will spawn in monstrous numbers, its Shiny rate will be increased, and it’ll learn a special move when you evolve it.
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
The men of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hate elves for all the wrong reasons
In the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the show presents a clash of culture between the men of the Southlands and the elves who watch over them. The conflict is one of different timescales: To the elves, the humans of this region only just stopped working for Morgoth. To the humans, that war is hundreds of years past.
Drifting Home doubles down on Penguin Highway’s fantasy and friction
As a child, moving to a new home can feel less like an adventure than like facing the destruction of the known world. That apocalyptic feeling should seem overly dramatic in hindsight, but Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida takes it seriously and gives it a startlingly literal face in his second anime feature, Drifting Home, now streaming on Netflix. Drifting Home’s elementary schooler protagonists Kosuke and Natsume are coming to terms with the loss of their former apartment building, when it suddenly heads out toward the middle of the ocean with them and their friends aboard.
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
I want to keep playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, despite the major hurdles
I want to keep playing Disney Dreamlight Valley. I’ve spent days collecting supplies to help Donald Duck rebuild his houseboat that’s washed up on the shores of Dazzle Beach; I’ve upgraded Goofy’s vegetable stalls; I’ve collected flowers for Minnie Mouse to give to Mickey. Look: I’m doing this for the power of friendship — even for the Disney and Pixar characters I couldn’t care less about, like stinky Kristoff from Frozen or Rapunzel’s evil mother who keeps telling me I look awful.
Alicent’s green dress is a major turning point in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon’s fifth episode is an eventful one. But between the weddings, feasts, and fights, the single most important moment was when all eyes were on Alicent Hightower’s dress. While the show itself gave a small explanation of its historical significance, it plays an important enough...
Genshin Impact gets an anime series — and a dramatic teaser trailer
Hoyoverse announced Friday that Genshin Impact will get an anime series, created in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, Ufotable, which is known for creating popular globally anime series like Demon Slayer. Developers revealed a first look and concept trailer for the series as part of a developer’s stream on...
The Rings of Power episode 4 conjures a surprising form of Lord of the Rings villainy
Conventional storytelling wisdom dictates that a good story needs a good villain. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay lean into this truism hard with episode 4, “The Great Wave,” pushing several new and previously established antagonists into the spotlight as the Prime Video series hits the halfway mark. It’s a move that pays off, too. Not only do The Rings of Power’s baddies prove suitably compelling in their own right, but they also further delineate the show from the J.R.R. Tolkien novels that inspired it.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong still doesn’t have a release date, but when it finally does come out it’ll also be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed on Friday. The game was previously only announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The original Hollow...
One of the decade’s best horror film is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
