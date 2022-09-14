ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fan-controlled basketball league set for February launch

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February.

Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops were unveiled Wednesday by the creators of a similar league — Fan Controlled Football — which is entering its third season.

There initially will be four teams in the new Atlanta-based basketball league, with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a co-owner of one of the clubs. The venture also brought in former National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts as a strategic advisor.

The format will be 4-on-4, full-court, with real-time fan interactivity. It will be similar to the fan-controlled football venture, where fans can call offensive plays and vote on rules.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
