Fat Joe To Host Starz Series Co-Produced By Revolt Studios

Starz has announced an upcoming pilot for an untitled multi-genre series hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe. The series will be executively produced by Sean “ Diddy ” Combs and Revolt and blend celebrity interviews in a documentary-style format.

The pilot will be produced from SpringHill ’s multi-Emmy award winning studio division, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will serve as executive producers.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe stated in a press release obtained by VIBE. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

Diddy expressed, “I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

The upcoming series will be the Bronx’s native’s first official taste of becoming a media personality. Ironically, in March 2020, Joey Crack launched The Fat Joe Show , an Instagram Live talk show where he interviews politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs, and influential personalities including Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He’s also spoken with Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys, and many more.

“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the STARZ family,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.” Surprisingly Joe has also served as a guest host for The Wendy Williams Show repeatedly and has hosted the official recap show for the hit VERZUZ show.

Starz has yet to release a date for the Fat Joe-hosted pilot, but fans can look forward to seeing the Terror Squad pioneer host the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards this year.

