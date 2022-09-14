ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fat Joe To Host Starz Series Co-Produced By Revolt Studios

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Starz has announced an upcoming pilot for an untitled multi-genre series hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe. The series will be executively produced by Sean “ Diddy ” Combs and Revolt and blend celebrity interviews in a documentary-style format.

The pilot will be produced from SpringHill ’s multi-Emmy award winning studio division, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will serve as executive producers.

More from VIBE.com

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe stated in a press release obtained by VIBE. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

Diddy expressed, “I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

The upcoming series will be the Bronx’s native’s first official taste of becoming a media personality. Ironically, in March 2020, Joey Crack launched The Fat Joe Show , an Instagram Live talk show where he interviews politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs, and influential personalities including Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He’s also spoken with Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys, and many more.

“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the STARZ family,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.” Surprisingly Joe has also served as a guest host for The Wendy Williams Show repeatedly and has hosted the official recap show for the hit VERZUZ show.

Starz has yet to release a date for the Fat Joe-hosted pilot, but fans can look forward to seeing the Terror Squad pioneer host the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards this year.

Related Story

Fat Joe To Host The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
MOVIES
Vibe

Irv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only Regrets

In a discussion with HipHopDX, Irv Gotti revealed he “never regrets” anything but his dealings with Jennifer Lopez and Nas are two of his most significant regrets. “I’m not a regretful person. Although, I do have two regrets in my life: me ruining my relationship with Jennifer Lopez.” Irv continued. “But it’s that, and this: You know, Nas, I got love for Nas, but I should’ve never f**ked with him because me and Jay-Z was brothers, so those are my two regrets.”More from VIBE.comOnyx Collective's New Trailer For 'Reasonable Doubt' Has ArrivedAzealia Banks Takes Aim At Beyoncé And Jay-ZJay-Z Compares...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media

Ahead of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience, Wendy Williams is preparing for her return by checking into a wellness facility to manage her “overall health issues.” According to a statement to People from her publicist, Shawn Zanotti: “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.’ Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”More from VIBE.comDrake, J. Cole, Kendrick...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His Life

Vince Staples is set to star in his very own Netflix series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is aptly titled The Vince Staples Show, will be loosely based on Staples’ life, and will be set in his native Long Beach. The comedy will be executive produced by Kenya Barris. Barris will again team up with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams from Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Corey Smyth and Calmatic are set to direct the show’s first two episodes. The rapper spoke about the project, expressing how long the show has been in the works. More from VIBE.comTaylour...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Fat Joe
Vibe

YG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New ‘I Got Issues’ Album

The rollout for YG’s new studio album I Got Issues has gained steam. The rapper recently previewed the forthcoming release for media and press during a listening session in Los Angeles. During the session, YG revealed that he “finally” has a collaboration with Nas on one of his albums, marking a long-awaited milestone in the West Coaster’s career. “I was trying to get him on my second album,” YG said of the rap legend, who he had plans to feature on his 2016 effort, Still Brazy. “But it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kanye West Decides To End “All Grudges” After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (Sept. 8), reactions from prominent entertainment figures poured in with Kanye West as the latest to share his thoughts. The breaking news of her death seemingly changed Ye’s outlook on life, and he took to social media to reveal he is no longer holding “all grudges.” “Life is precious,” he typed on a series of images. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” While it’s unclear what grudges the artist is referring to, he has recently made headlines for his feuds with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson, and called out his Yeezy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Cardi B Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

Cardi B has been sentenced to over two weeks of community service after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors on Thursday (Sept. 15) in a Queens, N.Y. court. The 29-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, was originally indicted on two felonies and 12 charges, including harassment, criminal solicitation, and conspiracy. The Bronx sensation has faced one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, for two separate incidents at Angels Strip Club in 2018. The other 10 counts were dismissed. Almanzar admitted to orchestrating and participating in the attacks on two employees of the establishment located in Flushing, N.Y. The...
Vibe

LeBron James And Family Cover ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talk Choosing Each Other

In a recent cover of Vanity Fair, LeBron James and his family opened up about what family means, and how they continue to choose each other. Alongside their three children—Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri—LeBron and his wife Savannah discussed the willingness to fight for their marriage and family daily, despite the “smallest amount of scrutiny.” Sharing photos from the shoot on Instagram, LeBron captioned hi post: “There’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis [king and queen emojis] James Gang at home !!! Love our...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Starz#Springhill
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After sharing the stage with Usher recently at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on August 26th to sing his hit song “Can We Talk,” Tevin Campbell gave his input on the state of R&B. In a run-in with TMZ, the 45-year-old mentioned who he considers to be the kings of the genre, and who he believes can battle Usher in a Verzuz. “We’re all kings, man. We’re all kings,” Campbell shared with TMZ when asked if Usher is the King of R&B. “Everybody’s a king, everybody’s a prince. The original kings, we owe it to them. You know, Sam Cooke and Donny Hathaway, and Marvin Gaye. Those are...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative lifetime contract with Under Armour. The deal could potentially net the 4-time NBA champion more than $1 billion. The news, which has been revealed in Rolling Stone, comes as Curry’s current deal with the brand is scheduled to end in 2024. According to reports, the lifetime contract will also include Curry receiving his own subsidiary brand similar to Nike’s groundbreaking deal with NBA icon Michael Jordan. Curry, who began his career with a Nike endorsement, left the swoosh in 2013 to sign with Under Armour for close to $4 million...
NBA
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Drops “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” Feat. JT, BIA, And More

Nicki Minaj has dropped the official Queen Mix for her chart-topping, raunchy record “Super Freaky Girl” and added a diverse lineup of female rappers to the song. City Girls rapper JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, and Katie Got Bandz joined the award-winning rapper on the remix with each adding their own verse. “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” was teased by Minaj across social media ahead of its release. The veteran rapper uploaded a photo of the cover art which features a suitcase decorated with stickers highlighting each city repped by the featured artists. More from VIBE.comRolling Loud New York Returns...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Kanye West Ends Partnership With GAP

https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/rapper-kanye-west-performs-onstage-at-the-power-106-news-photo/538000344 Kanye West and GAP have decided to end their partnership. The New York Times reported on Thursday (Sept. 15) that Kanye West sent a letter of termination to GAP, citing a breach of contract. More from VIBE.comEminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs ChartDrake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For 2022 BET Hip-Hop AwardsKanye West Decides To End "All Grudges" After Queen Elizabeth II's Death Ye and GAP set their 2020 partnership for ten years, expecting the line to generate $1 billion in total revenue. The line was to be for men, women, and kids, with the mass market at Ye’s...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

BET has announced its complete list of nominees for the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards.  Drake’s Certified Lover Boy dominates this year, leading with fourteen nominations, including “Best Live Performer,” “Lyricist of the Year,” and “Hip-Hop Album of the Year.” Kanye West has the second most noms with ten and Kendrick Lamar with nine. Future is also in the mix garnering eight nominations J. Cole follows closely behind at six nominations, tied with Baby Keem and Cardi B.  More from VIBE.comWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To MediaEminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs ChartCardi B Promises $100K Donation To...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Method Man, Redman Make Surprise Appearance On Wu-Tang-Nas Tour

Method Man brought out Redman for a surprise performance during Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” tour. During Tuesday night’s (Sept. 13) stop at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, fans were shocked to see the duo live on stage.  Meth, alongside his Wu-Tang brethren, performed iterations of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit” and “M.E.T.H.O.D Man.” Additionally, the MC-turned-actor invited Redman to the stage, as the duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from the 1999 classic album Blackout!More from VIBE.comYG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New 'I Got Issues' AlbumIrv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only RegretsWhy...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song

After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend. On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion IconNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)"...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead At 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his hit record, “You,” has died at the age of 51 in his home in Los Angeles. His younger sister, Tamara, confirmed the news on Instagram early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14). The cause of death was not revealed. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” reads the family’s statement. “He passed away in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Brandy And John Legend Tapped For Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

Brandy and John Legend have been tapped by Audible for their Words + Music series. Variety reported on Tuesday (Sept. 13) that the two R&B acts are set to be featured on the series’ final 2022 episodes. Legend’s “Living Legend” will premiere on Monday (Oct. 3), while Brandy’s “A New Moon” will debut on Friday (Dec. 2).
MUSIC
Vibe

Onyx Collective’s New Trailer For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Has Arrived

Hulu has released the official trailer for Reasonable Doubt, a new scripted drama from the Onyx Collective. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi and is executive produced by actress Kerry Washington, who directs the first episode, as well as comedian Larry Wilmore. Corinealdi plays Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney as she navigates her personal and professional life while maintaining questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law. According to the series’ official synopsis, she is described as “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”More from VIBE.comRashida...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, And More Star In NFL Kickoff Promo: Watch

Sports fans will soon come together to celebrate their favorite football teams in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. To amp up the return of the beloved sport, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, and more came together for the NFL’s energetic pep rally video. The “It Feels Good To Football” promo clip also features a recruited crowd of athletes, actors, and fans, cheering on various teams from the league. In the one-minute and 15-second clip, Simone Biles can be seen flipping through the pep rally crowd in a Houston Texans jersey, representing her home state and fiancé Jonathan Owens. Baltimore Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker...
NFL
Vibe

Vibe

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy