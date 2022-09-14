ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning

Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition

Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans

If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 48-Unit Adaptive Reuse Plan at 107 New York Avenue

A two-story warehouse in The Heights, Jersey City will soon be reborn and expanded into a residential community that includes an affordable housing component following a legal settlement. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelop an industrial property at 107 New York Avenue. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d

Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One dead, another seriously injured in N.J. shooting, officials say

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Paterson Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Paterson police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. near Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, officials said. Officers located two gunshot victims, a...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critical In Shooting At Border Of Paterson, Prospect Park

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old woman critically wounded in an overnight shooting at the border of Paterson and Prospect Park, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting found both victims on the Paterson side of Belle Avenue off Hopper Street shortly before 2 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property

The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

