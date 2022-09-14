Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Related
Parking at Newark airport is now cheaper after summer surcharge goes away
In a year that has hit consumers with price increase after price increase, a strange thing happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday: the drive-up rate to park your car went down. No, don’t pinch yourself. It’s not a dream. “The drive-up rates decreased,” said Cheryl Ann...
End is in sight for latest project, but more construction coming to Turnpike extension
Drivers who use the aging Newark Bay extension of the New Jersey Turnpike to get to and from the Holland Tunnel seem to face a never-ending cycle of construction on the network’s 29 bridges and viaducts. Particularly vexing for drivers is an ongoing bridge deck replacement project between exits...
Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
Jersey City mayor: New Jersey must invest more in its electric vehicle rebate program | Opinion
Electric vehicles (EVs) get us where we need to go — literally, in terms of our physical destination, and strategically, as New Jersey invests in mitigating the severe public and environmental health dangers of climate change. But the speed at which the state is switching to EVs must continually ramp up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning
Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
roi-nj.com
9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition
Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 48-Unit Adaptive Reuse Plan at 107 New York Avenue
A two-story warehouse in The Heights, Jersey City will soon be reborn and expanded into a residential community that includes an affordable housing component following a legal settlement. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelop an industrial property at 107 New York Avenue. The...
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, another seriously injured in N.J. shooting, officials say
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Paterson Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Paterson police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. near Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, officials said. Officers located two gunshot victims, a...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
N.J. special ed teacher passed over for promotions because of his race, lawsuit alleges
A high school teacher is suing the Hackensack public school district, alleging he was repeatedly passed over for promotions to supervisory and administrative positions because he is Black. Rodney Lane, a special education teacher, claims in court papers the district favored white candidates over him and sometimes failed to interview...
Man Killed, Woman Critical In Shooting At Border Of Paterson, Prospect Park
A 45-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old woman critically wounded in an overnight shooting at the border of Paterson and Prospect Park, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting found both victims on the Paterson side of Belle Avenue off Hopper Street shortly before 2 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property
The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
1 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash in on Interstate 80 in N.J.
One person died and three were injured when an SUV crashed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday, the New Jersey State Police said. The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on a westbound stretch of the highway at mile marker 8.4 in Knowlton Township. A Toyota...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0