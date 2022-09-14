Read full article on original website
Post Register
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north...
Oregon voters pick new representative for 4th Congressional District in November
In the 2022 General Election, Oregon has three open seats in the House of Representatives, and all three districts do not have an incumbent on the ballot. The longtime congressman from District 4, Democrat Peter DeFazio, is retiring at the end of his current term. Running to replace him: Republican...
Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed seaplane
SEATTLE (AP) — Crews later this month will begin trying to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state, killing 10. The National Transportation Board said Friday it will work with the Navy to collect the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The effort is expected to begin Sept. 26. The plane crashed Sept. 4 northwest of Seattle.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Jackson Hole to remain unbeaten
ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.
