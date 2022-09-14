Read full article on original website
EW.com
Step Up season 3 trailer offers first look at Christina Milian in role originated by the late Naya Rivera
Starz is providing audiences with their first look at how Christina Milian will carry on Naya Rivera's legacy in a bold new trailer for the upcoming third season of Step Up. Milian will star as Collette Jones, a character previously played by the late Rivera, in the dance series. In the clip, Collette finds herself at a difficult crossroads after her love interest and business partner Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) is charged with murder.
EW.com
How Rings of Power star Megan Richards found her footing as harfoot Poppy
There are no hobbits in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Prime Video's massive fantasy series introduces plenty of dwarves, elves, and orcs, but the show is set far in the past, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's original halflings even existed. Instead, the show focuses on a group of early proto-hobbits, called harfoots — and these tiny, hairy-toed nomads have proved to be one of the show's biggest breakouts.
EW.com
Primal creator talks shocking finale and how season 3 could transform the show
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Primal's season 2 finale. After a nearly two-year hiatus, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returned this summer with an astounding second season. Previously, wandering Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his trusty Tyrannosaur friend Fang pinballed between creature-feature assaults, barely surviving mutated ape-men, plague-riddled sauropods, and the occasional sorrowful witch. This year, the Adult Swim series embarked on a true serialized saga, as the caveman-dino duo sailed between prehistoric continents to rescue captured Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) and escape from a vengeful Chieftan (Fred Tatasciore). Then there was the small matter of the biggest warship ever, ruled by a villainous Queen (Amina Koroma). Also, maybe, the devil? (The whole season is currently streaming on HBO Max.)
EW.com
Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick
The former T-1000 will play a sheriff in the upcoming drama, which is being headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The Yellowstone family has added another member. EW has confirmed that Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick is the latest actor to join the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which already has Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford on board. Patrick is set to play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, on the upcoming drama.
EW.com
Watch Raymond Lee become a robber — and a rock star — in Quantum Leap sneak peek
Get ready to jump headfirst into the Quantum Leap revival. After 33 years, the iconic sci-fi adventure series — which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993 — is returning to TV screens once again with a brand-new cast and a few surprise tricks up its sleeve — and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect when the show premieres next week.
EW.com
Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven
With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
EW.com
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
EW.com
House of the Dragon recap: Another bloody wedding
We've heard tell of the "Bronze Bitch," the pet name Daemon (Matt Smith) has given his wife. This week's episode offers a proper introduction for Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), who is as wary of her husband as he is of her. The two meet in a stony valley in the Vale, Daemon hooded and looking as hungover as he was at the end of last week's episode. Rhea taunts his loss of the Iron Throne to "a little girl," but soon recognizes something sinister in his eyes. She reaches for her bow as her horse rears, giving Daemon the opportunity to push it off balance and send her toppling. Neck presumably broken, she taunts him one last time — "I knew you couldn't finish" — before he scoops up a rock that's just the right size for skull crushing.
EW.com
Kindred series hopes to expand upon the beloved Octavia Butler novel
A seminal sci-fi novel is coming to television. Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia Butler's 1979 novel, will premiere on Hulu this fall. The story follows aspiring writer Dana (Mallori Johnson) as she is mysteriously pulled back and forth between 2016 and a 19th-century plantation. She will try to make sense of what is happening to her and uncover secrets about her family's past along the way.
EW.com
House of the Dragon teaser reveals Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut
We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major changing of the guard. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week. A new sneak-peek teaser that dropped Sunday night confirms that Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will now officially make their debut as the adult versions of the lead characters in House of the Dragon episode 6. They will presumably maintain those parts for the remainder of the series.
EW.com
Steven Spielberg's Fabelmans, Daniel Radcliffe's Weird win TIFF People's Choice and Oscars hopes
The race to the Oscars just got a new front-running Best Picture contender in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. Crafted as a semi-autobiographical account of his formative years as a budding filmmaker, The Fabelmans won the TIFF People's Choice Award Sunday at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, taking a prize that has gone to 10 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees — including Nomadland, Green Book, and 12 Years a Slave — across the last 10 years.
Right of Way review – eccentric short film collection roams around rural England
Archive footage combines with work from modern film-makers in a rousing and sometimes puzzling series on rural England
EW.com
Monarch is a mesmerizing mess, Viola rules in Woman King, and Moonage is a Bowie fan's dream
Some of us out here are rooting for broadcast TV, okay? Every time a commercial network reclaims a flash of its former glory with a critically lauded and ratings-robust new series (This is Us, Abbott Elementary, Ghosts), it's a comforting reminder that progress doesn't have to destroy the past. Terrestrial...
EW.com
What to expect from The Voice, Love Is Blind, Bachelor in Paradise, and more reality shows this fall
Whether it's a singing competition, a home restoration show, a bunch of singles trying to find love, or something else entirely, sometimes, you just need a little reality television in your life. As EW continues to roll out our 2022 Fall TV Preview, we've got intel on eight of the reality shows we're most excited about watching this fall.
EW.com
How Jon Hamm and Greg Mottola broke the Fletch curse: By saying 'f--- it'
Many people have tried, and failed, to revive the Fletch film franchise since Chevy Chase played the titular smartass journalist for the second and final time in 1989's Fletch Lives. Way back in 1997, Kevin Smith fruitlessly pitched Universal, the studio behind Fletch and its sequel, on Son of Fletch,...
EW.com
The woman who would be king: Viola Davis on embracing her warrior spirit for The Woman King
The Woman King forged Viola Davis into a warrior — not just onscreen as the formidable general Nanisca, but in the years-long process of getting the tale of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey for more than 200 years, to the screen.
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves chimes in on the latest Big Brother showmance
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, tell me everything right now about filming that Fashion Fest dance video — and do not leave out a single detail. JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Ha! I am not joking when I tell you each week I spent more time and energy trying to figure out what new dance step was going to do instead of prepping questions for whoever was getting evicted that night. I spent my time in the hair and makeup chair scrolling through Reels and TikTok and Googling trending dances. Yet I know my limitations and that the moves had to be age appropriate! BTW, did you know Shiloh Jolie Pitt is an incredible dancer? And oh, BTW, I did all my dances to no music and I didn't even know what song they were going to use. My biggest inspiration was a little girl in her car seat dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
EW.com
The best comics to read right now: Fantasy TV edition
It's a great time for fantasy epics. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon both airing, it makes sense that a lot of people are interested in sword-and-sorcery stories right now. Well, television isn't the only medium that can deliver on that...
EW.com
Keanu Reeves is returning for a Constantine sequel with original director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves' John Constantine is so skilled in the supernatural that he just resurrected himself after 17 years. That's right — a Constantine sequel is happening, and Reeves is returning to play the iconic character. EW has confirmed that the actor is reteaming with Warner Bros. and Francis Lawrence,...
EW.com
Fight coordinator: Viola Davis and Woman King cast were more hardcore than the men in Avengers: Endgame
In The Woman King (out today), it's clear that the actors portraying the Agojie — the all-female army protecting the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 19th century — trained hard to perform their epic battle scenes: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim are ripped, strong, and beyond fierce as warriors in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film.
