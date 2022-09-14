ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Step Up season 3 trailer offers first look at Christina Milian in role originated by the late Naya Rivera

Starz is providing audiences with their first look at how Christina Milian will carry on Naya Rivera's legacy in a bold new trailer for the upcoming third season of Step Up. Milian will star as Collette Jones, a character previously played by the late Rivera, in the dance series. In the clip, Collette finds herself at a difficult crossroads after her love interest and business partner Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) is charged with murder.
TV SERIES
EW.com

How Rings of Power star Megan Richards found her footing as harfoot Poppy

There are no hobbits in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Prime Video's massive fantasy series introduces plenty of dwarves, elves, and orcs, but the show is set far in the past, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's original halflings even existed. Instead, the show focuses on a group of early proto-hobbits, called harfoots — and these tiny, hairy-toed nomads have proved to be one of the show's biggest breakouts.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Primal creator talks shocking finale and how season 3 could transform the show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Primal's season 2 finale. After a nearly two-year hiatus, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returned this summer with an astounding second season. Previously, wandering Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his trusty Tyrannosaur friend Fang pinballed between creature-feature assaults, barely surviving mutated ape-men, plague-riddled sauropods, and the occasional sorrowful witch. This year, the Adult Swim series embarked on a true serialized saga, as the caveman-dino duo sailed between prehistoric continents to rescue captured Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) and escape from a vengeful Chieftan (Fred Tatasciore). Then there was the small matter of the biggest warship ever, ruled by a villainous Queen (Amina Koroma). Also, maybe, the devil? (The whole season is currently streaming on HBO Max.)
TV SERIES
EW.com

Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick

The former T-1000 will play a sheriff in the upcoming drama, which is being headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The Yellowstone family has added another member. EW has confirmed that Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick is the latest actor to join the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which already has Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford on board. Patrick is set to play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, on the upcoming drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Diego Luna
EW.com

Watch Raymond Lee become a robber — and a rock star — in Quantum Leap sneak peek

Get ready to jump headfirst into the Quantum Leap revival. After 33 years, the iconic sci-fi adventure series — which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993 — is returning to TV screens once again with a brand-new cast and a few surprise tricks up its sleeve — and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect when the show premieres next week.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven

With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
MOVIES
EW.com

The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist

When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
TV SERIES
EW.com

House of the Dragon recap: Another bloody wedding

We've heard tell of the "Bronze Bitch," the pet name Daemon (Matt Smith) has given his wife. This week's episode offers a proper introduction for Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), who is as wary of her husband as he is of her. The two meet in a stony valley in the Vale, Daemon hooded and looking as hungover as he was at the end of last week's episode. Rhea taunts his loss of the Iron Throne to "a little girl," but soon recognizes something sinister in his eyes. She reaches for her bow as her horse rears, giving Daemon the opportunity to push it off balance and send her toppling. Neck presumably broken, she taunts him one last time — "I knew you couldn't finish" — before he scoops up a rock that's just the right size for skull crushing.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Salvage#Droid#Galaxy#Cassian Andor#B2emo
EW.com

Kindred series hopes to expand upon the beloved Octavia Butler novel

A seminal sci-fi novel is coming to television. Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia Butler's 1979 novel, will premiere on Hulu this fall. The story follows aspiring writer Dana (Mallori Johnson) as she is mysteriously pulled back and forth between 2016 and a 19th-century plantation. She will try to make sense of what is happening to her and uncover secrets about her family's past along the way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

House of the Dragon teaser reveals Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut

We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major changing of the guard. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week. A new sneak-peek teaser that dropped Sunday night confirms that Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will now officially make their debut as the adult versions of the lead characters in House of the Dragon episode 6. They will presumably maintain those parts for the remainder of the series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Steven Spielberg's Fabelmans, Daniel Radcliffe's Weird win TIFF People's Choice and Oscars hopes

The race to the Oscars just got a new front-running Best Picture contender in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. Crafted as a semi-autobiographical account of his formative years as a budding filmmaker, The Fabelmans won the TIFF People's Choice Award Sunday at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, taking a prize that has gone to 10 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees — including Nomadland, Green Book, and 12 Years a Slave — across the last 10 years.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
EW.com

How Jon Hamm and Greg Mottola broke the Fletch curse: By saying 'f--- it'

Many people have tried, and failed, to revive the Fletch film franchise since Chevy Chase played the titular smartass journalist for the second and final time in 1989's Fletch Lives. Way back in 1997, Kevin Smith fruitlessly pitched Universal, the studio behind Fletch and its sequel, on Son of Fletch,...
MOVIES
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves chimes in on the latest Big Brother showmance

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, tell me everything right now about filming that Fashion Fest dance video — and do not leave out a single detail. JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Ha! I am not joking when I tell you each week I spent more time and energy trying to figure out what new dance step was going to do instead of prepping questions for whoever was getting evicted that night. I spent my time in the hair and makeup chair scrolling through Reels and TikTok and Googling trending dances. Yet I know my limitations and that the moves had to be age appropriate! BTW, did you know Shiloh Jolie Pitt is an incredible dancer? And oh, BTW, I did all my dances to no music and I didn't even know what song they were going to use. My biggest inspiration was a little girl in her car seat dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
TV SHOWS
EW.com

The best comics to read right now: Fantasy TV edition

It's a great time for fantasy epics. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon both airing, it makes sense that a lot of people are interested in sword-and-sorcery stories right now. Well, television isn't the only medium that can deliver on that...
COMICS
EW.com

Fight coordinator: Viola Davis and Woman King cast were more hardcore than the men in Avengers: Endgame

In The Woman King (out today), it's clear that the actors portraying the Agojie — the all-female army protecting the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 19th century — trained hard to perform their epic battle scenes: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim are ripped, strong, and beyond fierce as warriors in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy