Edison, NJ man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands, NJ in June
The Edison man found with the body of his dead ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands earlier this summer has now been charged with her murder. The details of the investigation and court rulings were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that a Monmouth...
Ocean County, NJ government to help municipalities foot portion of bill for beach replenishment projects
We are about to mark 10-years in about a months time since Superstorm Sandy ravaged the Jersey Shore and while conditions along the beaches have improved mostly over the years with higher dunes and other work being done, things are not all the way back. It's been a 10-year battle...
Absecon, NJ man indicted for shooting inside of Dollar General store this summer
An Absecon man who opened fire inside of a Dollar General store earlier this year has been charged and indicted in Atlantic County. The charges and court ruling were announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State...
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
Two arrested in connection with Manville, NJ double shooting
MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away
An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore. On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
PETS・
