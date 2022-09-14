Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
Collider
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
10 Graphic Novels that Deserve a TV Series of Their Own Like 'The Rings of Power'
The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
Collider
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
Collider
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
Collider
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
Collider
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
Collider
Netflix's 25th: 10 Best Original Netflix Documentaries, Ranked by IMDb
Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
Collider
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
Collider
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Comments / 0