ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First Victoria Cross awarded to civilian sells for almost £1m at auction

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267fuZ_0hv5G8kk00

The first Victoria Cross awarded to a civilian – an Irishman from Co Westmeath – has been bought at auction for almost £1 million.

London auctioneers Noonans said the £930,000 paid for the VC given to Thomas Henry Kavanagh represents a new world record.

Kavanagh, from Mullingar, was honoured with the gallantry award, usually reserved for members of the British and Commonwealth forces, for his actions at the siege of Lucknow in 1857 during the Indian mutiny against British rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYlY4_0hv5G8kk00
Thomas Kavanagh was awarded the gallantry honour for his actions during the siege of Lucknow in India in 1857 (Noonans/PA)

In November 1857 he volunteered to leave the safety of the besieged British residency in Lucknow and managed to avoid capture as he passed through rebel lines under the cloak of darkness to pass a vital dispatch to a cavalry outpost.

Kavanagh, who had worked in the civil service in Lucknow prior to the rebellion, then used his local knowledge to guide the relieving force through the city to the beleaguered residency garrison.

Queen Victoria presented him with a VC for his bravery at Windsor Castle in 1860.

The medal was sold at Mayfair-based auctioneers Noonans on Wednesday.

It went for a £750,000 hammer price from a phone bidder but the total cost, when commission was added, was £930,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJGOq_0hv5G8kk00
The VC awarded to Thomas Kavanagh (Noonans/PA)

Oliver Pepys, associate director and medal specialist at Noonans, explained the significance of Kavanagh’s VC.

“Kavanagh’s gallantry at Lucknow 165 years ago stands out as one of the most premeditated and sustained acts of gallantry in the history of the Victoria Cross and the price achieved at auction demonstrates the high regard which Kavanagh is still held in today,” he said.

Chairman and chief executive of Noonans, Pierce Noonan, said: “The record price achieved for Kavanagh’s Victoria Cross reflects not just Kavanagh’s extraordinary gallantry, but also the strength of the market for small collectibles more generally where the prices for high quality items continue to go from strength to strength.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
U.K.
newschain

George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen’s state funeral, the order of service has shown. The nine-year-old future king and his seven-year-old sister will gather with 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey to remember their late great-grandmother on Monday, as millions watch the televised service across the globe.
U.K.
The Independent

Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent from...
PROTESTS
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneers#Uk#First Victoria Cross#Irishman#British#Commonwealth#Indian#Mayfair#The Victoria Cross
newschain

Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients ‘humbled’ to be part of funeral

Recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross have said they are “humble and honoured” to be involved in the procession at the Queen’s funeral. The VC and GC Association said 17 of the 23 recipients will be in attendance at the service on Monday, including one from New Zealand and four from Australia.
POLITICS
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires

Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral. Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires. The...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Demarai Gray: Confidence in Everton camp superior to last season

Everton winger Demarai Gray insists there is a different attitude within the squad after last season’s relegation scare. The 1-0 victory over West Ham courtesy of summer signing Neal Maupay’s first goal since February saw the Toffees register their first victory after four successive draws. But Gray admits...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi given assurances over Chelsea future

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been assured by club owner Todd Boehly that he still has a future with the London club after a difficult season at the London club which saw his career stall. The 21-year-old is feeling much happier about his situation since heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the Daily Mail reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends

A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall. Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.
POLITICS
newschain

Fabio Vieira hoping to continue goal-scoring form for Arsenal

Fabio Vieira hopes his stunning goal at Brentford is the first of many for table-topping Arsenal. The £34million summer signing from Porto has had a slow start to his Gunners career after suffering an injury in pre-season. But he made up for lost time on his first Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sizzling Sakheer records emphatic Mill Reef triumph

Roger Varian’s exciting Sakheer confirmed the promise of his clear-cut Haydock success with a bloodless victory in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury. Defeated only by inexperience on debut, he built on that first appearance on Merseyside last month before taking the step up to Group Two level with aplomb on just his third start at the Berkshire venue.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy