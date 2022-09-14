ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection

President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. - 'Consequential' nuclear response - In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

 https://ForwardKY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy