ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Addison Independent

Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel

Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
VERGENNES, VT
mynbc5.com

Barre City Fire Department chief retiring after 49 years of service

BARRE, Vt. — The long-time Barre City fire chief, Douglas Brent, is retiring after 49 years in the Vermont Fire Service. Brent said his goodbyes Friday to fellow firefighters from around the state. He and his family took one last ride in a fire engine down Main Street, celebrating...
BARRE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Stepping Down
WCAX

Missing woman found dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh City Council explores possibility to demolish rec center

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Council has voted to explore the possibility of demolishing the Crete Civic Center. The measure means the city will seek a contract with a company to come up with a plan for demolition. The company will examine timelines, costs, and what a demolition would entail. The future of the center has become controversial in the Lake City following an electrical fire that closed the building in May.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point

Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy