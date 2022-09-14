Read full article on original website
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Millions more funding needed for Burlington’s wastewater system
The city’s public works department will be looking to the public and city council to discuss additional funding after a 2018 bond proves not enough. Read the story on VTDigger here: Millions more funding needed for Burlington’s wastewater system.
Addison Independent
Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel
Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
mynbc5.com
Barre City Fire Department chief retiring after 49 years of service
BARRE, Vt. — The long-time Barre City fire chief, Douglas Brent, is retiring after 49 years in the Vermont Fire Service. Brent said his goodbyes Friday to fellow firefighters from around the state. He and his family took one last ride in a fire engine down Main Street, celebrating...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
WCAX
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
WCAX
Plattsburgh City Council explores possibility to demolish rec center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Council has voted to explore the possibility of demolishing the Crete Civic Center. The measure means the city will seek a contract with a company to come up with a plan for demolition. The company will examine timelines, costs, and what a demolition would entail. The future of the center has become controversial in the Lake City following an electrical fire that closed the building in May.
mynbc5.com
Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for sheriff endorsed by Clinton County Republican Committee
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A write-in candidate for Clinton County Sheriff is receiving an endorsement from a major political party. The Clinton County Republican Committee is backing Chelsea Warick's write-in campaign for the sheriff seat. The former deputy is running against inclumbent David Favro, a Democrat, who is seeking his...
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
VTDigger
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race
While county Democrats and Republicans have coalesced behind Mark Lauer, another write-in candidate could complicate the attempt to keep John Grismore out of the seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race.
mychamplainvalley.com
Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point
Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
