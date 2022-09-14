Read full article on original website
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
Body found in river in Worth County identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man. Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall. Hall, 75, was found dead in...
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
DCI called in to help after Northwood woman’s body found in Shell Rock River
NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help Worth County authorities after a Northwood woman’s body was recovered from the Shell Rock River on Friday. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the...
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
Two suspects in Austin murder case file guilty pleas
(ABC 6 News) – Nickalos Dewayne Taylor and Tyrone Williams filed petitions to plead guilty in the October 2021 death of William Hall. Those petitions will be decided in Mower County Court Friday afternoon. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, the third suspect in the murder case, did not file a...
Car crash knocks out power to part of Stewartville
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – 418 people remain without power after a car accident involving a power pole in southern Olmsted County. People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it happened Saturday morning and there was initially a significant power outage on the north side of Stewartville. As of 10:42 am, 409 PEC members remained without power in High Forest Township and another nine are without power in Pleasant Grove Township.
Highway 42 between Rushford and Mabel reopens to traffic
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 43 has reopened for traffic from Rushford to Mabel. A detour had been in place while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road. Construction crews will still be at work along this stretch of Highway 43 through October. MnDOT says they will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road.
