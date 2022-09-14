Read full article on original website
'Better Call Saul' Season 6: That Second Finale Cameo, Explained
The final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul brought about the highly anticipated return of Breaking Bad's iconic, beloved duo, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Cranston and Paul reprised their roles for the first time in Season 6, Episode 11, appropriately titled "Breaking Bad," a perfect callback to Bob Odenkirk's first appearance in Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman in the Season 2 episode titled "Better Call Saul."
'Andor' Final Trailer Breakdown: We've All Done Terrible Things
There may not be any new Star Wars movies in the near future, but the Disney+ shows are becoming more and more cinematic. If Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation indicated anything, it's that upcoming shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have generated the hype and fanfare of a new Star Wars movie. We will be getting our first impressions of Andor soon, as the first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel series are set to debut on Disney+ on September 21.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Trailer Reveals Evan Peters' Terrifying Transformation
Netflix has released a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service's upcoming limited series focusing on one of America's most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters starring as the titular killer. The upcoming series will tell the horrific story of Jeffery Dahmer, a serial...
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Arrives on Netflix Next Week
True-crime fans are bound to be having an exciting Friday with the release of the first trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. To piggyback on the already informative, if not stomach churning teaser, we can now reveal that the series will be dropping on Netflix on September 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT. Since first being announced back in 2020, the series has been a long time coming, so we’re beyond excited to finally see the fruits of the cast and crew’s labor.
