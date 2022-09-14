Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
Collider
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Brie Larson Shares 'Fast X' Character Details in New Set Images
Brie Larson has accelerated excitement around her role in her upcoming role in Fast X. The Captain Marvel star has revealed her character's name for the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise is officially Tess. Sharing two behind-the-scenes images from the set on Twitter, Larson beamed as she showed off a sign with her much-awaited character name. A second image showed her badass boots propped against a chair adorning the name. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, "Name reveal," for good measure.
Collider
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
Collider
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Collider
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
Collider
The 'Final Destination' Franchise Made Death the Ultimate Big Bad
When it comes to horror movies, death is essential, alongside blood, screaming, and jump scares. Death is the ultimate consequence in life; however, one little movie changed the face of horror and death on March 17, 2000: Final Destination. Seven people on a flight to Paris are forced to leave a plane after Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a dream that sees the tragic death of everyone on Flight 180. Turns out, the dream was actually a premonition, and the seven lucky survivors are picked off one by one following the tragic event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Andor' Final Trailer Breakdown: We've All Done Terrible Things
There may not be any new Star Wars movies in the near future, but the Disney+ shows are becoming more and more cinematic. If Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation indicated anything, it's that upcoming shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have generated the hype and fanfare of a new Star Wars movie. We will be getting our first impressions of Andor soon, as the first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel series are set to debut on Disney+ on September 21.
Collider
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
Collider
10 Graphic Novels that Deserve a TV Series of Their Own Like 'The Rings of Power'
The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
Collider
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Comments / 0