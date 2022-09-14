Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Former RBJ owner to receive Vanden Brul honor
Former Rochester Business Journal owner and publisher Susan Holliday is the 2022 recipient of the Herbert W. Vanden Brul Entrepreneurial Award. Presented annually by the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business, the Vanden Brul award is meant to honor individuals who have developed businesses that improved the Rochester area’s economy or through skill managed a significant turnaround of an area business.
Riding the waves
For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”
The college debt debate
Our national debate about college debt, supercharged by President Biden’s intent to forgive substantial sums and change the repayment rules, is complicated by what “we know that just ain’t so” (a quote dubiously attributed to Mark Twain). The federal student loan system does not work for...
The Rochester Beacon
RCR taking part in vaping cessation study
Rochester Clinical Research is among five centers in the United States evaluating a nicotine vaping cessation treatment. Sponsored by Achieve Life Sciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, the trial aims to ultimately fill an unmet need. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among students last year followed by cigarettes...
Howls of contempt, squeals of ecstasy
Bands coming out during rock ’n’ roll’s infancy embraced the distortion, the low fidelity and the reverb that contributed to the frantic furnace and fury. Though they weren’t necessarily looking for it, they certainly found it. It has long been debated to try and clear up who is responsible, who is culpable in creating this sound we all love.
MCDC chair to step down
Zach King is leaving his post as chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. King, who steps down next week, will manage Rep. Joseph Morelle’s reelection campaign. King was elected to the MCDC position in 2019, joining a young and diverse leadership slate that represented Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+ and white communities.
Artists show support for people of Ukraine
Artists for Ukraine presents an opportunity to enjoy original works of art and support a good cause. The exhibition, which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center on Sept. 2, features more than 150 paintings, drawings, ceramics and other creations, all of which are for sale. All proceeds will be used to purchase humanitarian and medical aid for embattled Ukraine.
Monroe County’s low primary turnout
New York’s second primary election of the summer saw low participation rates once again across the state, echoing trends in Monroe County. For the Aug. 23 primary election, which featured 49 contests for congressional and state Senate seats, there were 7.9 million eligible voters statewide. However, less than 16 percent cast a vote, according to Unite NY, a political organization attempting to unite members of all parties around non-partisan approaches.
Foodlink settlement leaves questions
After a months-long National Labor Relations Board investigation, Foodlink has settled nine charges of alleged labor rights violations. In late 2021, during an unsuccessful push to unionize Foodlink’s Rochester operations, 13 labor rights violation allegations were brought against the company. An April email from the NLRB to Seth Goldstein,...
Library puts focus on Rochester’s Black history and culture
To preserve and document Rochester’s Black history and culture, the Rochester Public Library is looking for help from the community. The library seeks 10 community members to serve on an advisory board to develop an archive as part of the Documenting, Preserving & Improving Access to Local Black History Collections Project.
For Ed Hill, ‘stupid’ isn’t an insult
Ed Hill was recently called “stupid” by his father, but it doesn’t bother him. It happened while Hill was showing his wife some family photos, ones of him wearing chains and choker necklaces, par for the course for the former musician and nightclub DJ. “My father just...
Building empathy through representation in cinema
Rosa Vargas-Cronin grew up in the Dominican Republic and in New York City, near Yankee Stadium, a destination for many of the up-and-coming athletes from her home country going through the minor league baseball system. “We tried to nurture them and cater to them. Mostly, it was helping out with...
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.
