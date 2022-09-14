ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The Rochester Beacon

Former RBJ owner to receive Vanden Brul honor

Former Rochester Business Journal owner and publisher Susan Holliday is the 2022 recipient of the Herbert W. Vanden Brul Entrepreneurial Award. Presented annually by the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business, the Vanden Brul award is meant to honor individuals who have developed businesses that improved the Rochester area’s economy or through skill managed a significant turnaround of an area business.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Riding the waves

For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The college debt debate

Our national debate about college debt, supercharged by President Biden’s intent to forgive substantial sums and change the repayment rules, is complicated by what “we know that just ain’t so” (a quote dubiously attributed to Mark Twain). The federal student loan system does not work for...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

RCR taking part in vaping cessation study

Rochester Clinical Research is among five centers in the United States evaluating a nicotine vaping cessation treatment. Sponsored by Achieve Life Sciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, the trial aims to ultimately fill an unmet need. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among students last year followed by cigarettes...
Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Howls of contempt, squeals of ecstasy

Bands coming out during rock ’n’ roll’s infancy embraced the distortion, the low fidelity and the reverb that contributed to the frantic furnace and fury. Though they weren’t necessarily looking for it, they certainly found it. It has long been debated to try and clear up who is responsible, who is culpable in creating this sound we all love.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

MCDC chair to step down

Zach King is leaving his post as chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. King, who steps down next week, will manage Rep. Joseph Morelle’s reelection campaign. King was elected to the MCDC position in 2019, joining a young and diverse leadership slate that represented Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+ and white communities.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Artists show support for people of Ukraine

Artists for Ukraine presents an opportunity to enjoy original works of art and support a good cause. The exhibition, which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center on Sept. 2, features more than 150 paintings, drawings, ceramics and other creations, all of which are for sale. All proceeds will be used to purchase humanitarian and medical aid for embattled Ukraine.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Monroe County’s low primary turnout

New York’s second primary election of the summer saw low participation rates once again across the state, echoing trends in Monroe County. For the Aug. 23 primary election, which featured 49 contests for congressional and state Senate seats, there were 7.9 million eligible voters statewide. However, less than 16 percent cast a vote, according to Unite NY, a political organization attempting to unite members of all parties around non-partisan approaches.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Foodlink settlement leaves questions

After a months-long National Labor Relations Board investigation, Foodlink has settled nine charges of alleged labor rights violations. In late 2021, during an unsuccessful push to unionize Foodlink’s Rochester operations, 13 labor rights violation allegations were brought against the company. An April email from the NLRB to Seth Goldstein,...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

For Ed Hill, ‘stupid’ isn’t an insult

Ed Hill was recently called “stupid” by his father, but it doesn’t bother him. It happened while Hill was showing his wife some family photos, ones of him wearing chains and choker necklaces, par for the course for the former musician and nightclub DJ. “My father just...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
