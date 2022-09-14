For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO