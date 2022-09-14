ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal

Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
Your Old TV Deserves Better Than the Dumpster

Your dusty old TV had a good run, but now it's time to get rid of it. The question is how. Generally, most cities prefer you recycle your old electronics rather than throwing them in the garbage. Trashing your TV is wasteful and depending on the age of the TV, it could contain toxic metals like mercury.
