‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
10 Graphic Novels that Deserve a TV Series of Their Own Like 'The Rings of Power'
The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
'The Woman King' Takes Home $1.7 Million During Thursday Night Previews
Hot on the heels of its well-received world premiere at TIFF, Gina Prince-Bythewood's new historical epic, The Woman King, opened today in theaters. Before officially opening, the film made $1.7 million at the box office during Thursday night's preview screenings. The Thursday night previews for Sony’s new film began at...
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
'The Bad Guys' and 9 2022 TV Shows and Movies on Peacock, Ranked by IMDb
Not everyone will get tired of watching the same movie or TV show over and over again. Reruns provide comfort, where viewers know exactly what will happen and when. Nevertheless, sometimes viewers want to watch a movie or a new TV show that is new and trending among their friends and on social media.
'Gran Turismo' Movie Casts Archie Madekwe
We have seen a trend in recent times that follow the adaptation of various video game properties for television – both for the big and small screens. Sony and Playstation who have been a part of such moves have another game adaptation in the works with the production of the fast-paced Gran Turismo. As the film begins to put pieces together for production, casting announcements have been made for the adaptation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, See actor Archie Madekwe will star in the film opposite the previously announced David Harbour.
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Trailer Reveals Evan Peters' Terrifying Transformation
Netflix has released a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service's upcoming limited series focusing on one of America's most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters starring as the titular killer. The upcoming series will tell the horrific story of Jeffery Dahmer, a serial...
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Cast and Character Guide
Quantum Leap has had a significant impact on how science fiction is portrayed on television and is seriously underappreciated. The adventures and escapades of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, and Al Calavicci, performed by Dean Stockwell, were the focus of the NBC television series, which lasted from 1989 to 1993, as they traverse space and time. Even though it wasn't precisely an anthology series, each episode contained a different story in which Sam's consciousness was implanted into a person from the past or the future to fix what he repeatedly found were historical errors.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Niecy Nash and Evan Peters Talk Centering the Victims
It’s all about the victims. That message is something both stars of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are hoping to make abundantly clear via two separate interviews. During a chat to promote their upcoming series, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters spoke about what it was like for them to dive into the world of the sadistic serial killer and to take on a tragic story that caused a tremendous amount of sorrow and pain to so many lives.
'Game of Thrones' Alum John Bradley & Joanne Froggatt Cast in 'North Shore' on Paramount+
One of John Bradley's next roles will be as a British detective. According to Deadline, Bradley has been cast as Max Wylie in the upcoming Paramount+ series North Shore. In the series, the future of Max's career in the police department is in question, due to Max not appearing to be a team player. The future of Max's marriage is also uncertain, with his wife considering a divorce. Max is then sent to Sydney Harbour in Australia, where British and Australian detectives are sent to investigate the suspicious death of a British cabinet minister's daughter.
