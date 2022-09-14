Read full article on original website
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
'The Woman King' Takes Home $1.7 Million During Thursday Night Previews
Hot on the heels of its well-received world premiere at TIFF, Gina Prince-Bythewood's new historical epic, The Woman King, opened today in theaters. Before officially opening, the film made $1.7 million at the box office during Thursday night's preview screenings. The Thursday night previews for Sony’s new film began at...
Netflix's 25th: 10 Best Original Netflix Documentaries, Ranked by IMDb
Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Trailer Reveals Evan Peters' Terrifying Transformation
Netflix has released a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service's upcoming limited series focusing on one of America's most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters starring as the titular killer. The upcoming series will tell the horrific story of Jeffery Dahmer, a serial...
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
Ash's 10 Best Traveling Companions in the Pokémon Anime
Ash Ketchum has been the protagonist of the Pokémon anime since 1997. This eternal ten-year-old won't rest until he has become a Pokémon master by defeating as many strong trainers as he can. To that end, he travels to various regions in the Pokémon world, accompanied by his first Pokémon and best friend, Pikachu.
For the Love of Money: The 10 Best Movies About Greed, from 'Goodfellas' to 'Jurassic Park'
One of the most basic things that make stories and characters interesting is a deep and strong sense of wanting something. So, it's no surprise that greed, which is the intense and selfish desire for something, is one of the main themes of some of the most fascinating films in history.
How to Watch 'Drifting Home'
As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
How to Watch 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn'
It’s been 21 years since the original Jeepers Creepers introduced horror fans to The Creeper, the grotesque monster that not just hunts and kills but harvests and eats the organs of human beings. Two more years and it would have been 23 years, an auspicious number for Jeepers Creepers fans because this particular monster is known for surfacing only every 23 years to massacre victims for exactly 23 days. But better now than later. This is the year, after all, when iconic monsters come back. Leatherface, Pinhead, the Predator, Ghostface, and Michael Myers have all returned or will be returning to the screens this year. It’s the ghoulish grand reunion party The Creeper just can’t miss.
How to Watch 'Goodnight Mommy'
Masked monsters are inherently scary. More than the mask, we fear the monster that hides behind it. In Goodnight Mommy, twin boys who have been away from their mother arrive home to discover that their mother’s face is completely hidden under bandages, showing only her eyes and her mouth. One boy wonders, “What do you think she looks like under there?” The other boy says, “I don’t think that’s our mother.”
