Poll shows majority of Americans dissatisfied with their healthcare

A recent poll shows that a majority of Americans are unsatisfied with their healthcare.

The poll, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, revealed that less than half of Americans generally approve of the way healthcare is handled. It also showed discontent with prescription drug costs, quality of care at nursing homes, and mental healthcare.

KMOX's Maria Keena talked with Dr. Samer Cabbabe, a plastic surgeon in private practice about what makes Americans upset with our current healthcare system.

"Deductibles have gone up so high, patients are paying so much out of pocket, almost everybody has a coinsurance now," he said. "As the hospitals have corporatized, they've been able to charge more from for insurance companies. And as a result, that cost has been passed along to the consumer or the patient."

Dr. Cabbabe said patients also struggle to find doctors, and that even as a doctor himself he struggles to find care. And, he added, nursing shortages have drastically affected the services hospitals can offer.

"There are some hospitals in town — not to name names — that couldn't even do surgery because they didn't even have enough staff because some of them refused to pay more," he said. "I sat in on a meeting the other day where one hospital told me they paid $8 million alone in travel nursing costs, which results in a loss of that. So there's no substitute for having your team."

Dr. Cabbabe offered some predictions of where he sees the healthcare industry will go in the future. Listen to his interview on Total Information AM to hear more:

