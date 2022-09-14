Read full article on original website
Related
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Student tech: the best gadgets to help you make the most of university
The end of the summer is here, and with it the start of a new semester at university. The landscape of learning certainly looks brighter than it has for the last couple of years but the need to have the right gear is just as big, with many universities offering a mix of in-person and online learning.
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
MongoDB at DTW 2022: Data Management Key to Driving 5G Adoption
With Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Steve Dalby, Industry Solutions Director at MongoDB in a brief interview on the company's plans for this year's event. Ariana: Which summit will MongoDB be participating in?. Steve: MongoDB will be...
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
How to Build a DevOps Culture Within Engineering Teams
Imagine your developers are the world’s fastest relay team 🏃 When it comes to building, testing, and qualifying they get around the running track faster than anyone else. Unfortunately for them, the finishing line is hidden somewhere outside the stadium. Welcome to regulated DevOps!. How did they get...
Amazon’s tech empire is expanding into mechatronics
Amazon announced its latest robotics industry acquisition, Cloostermans, last Friday—the latest in a string of high profile business deals signaling the company’s continuing efforts to automate both its warehouse labor force and retail products. Founded in Belgium in 1884 as textile repair shop, Cloostermans now produces mechatronics. Businesses such as Amazon use this kind of technology to move and stack huge pallets, as well as for packing large scale product deliveries.
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
bitcoinist.com
Metaverse Markets and Business Predictions in The Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad
Road Town / British Virgin Islands – Gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem GamesPad has released Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities, a comprehensive research paper that explores how the metaverse will influence crucial business sectors, examines the opportunities presented by this new concept, and offers strategies for capitalizing on these opportunities.
ceoworld.biz
The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy
The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event
The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:
CNBC
The 5 best U.S. states for quitting your job and launching your own business
Quitting your job to finally give that business idea of yours a shot is a thrilling, and risky, proposition. Living in the right state could give you just enough of a leg up to succeed. After all, your business' location can play a huge role in determining what sort of...
Engadget
All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts
The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the . In a tweet spotted by , display analyst Ross Young he expects Apple to make the screen cutout standard on all 2023 iPhones. Additionally, the company will reportedly keep its ProMotion 120Hz display technology exclusive to Pro variants due to a supply chain that “can’t support” the feature on more affordable models. , Young said Apple is likelier to trickle down the technology to less expensive iPhones in 2024.
How Banking APIs Can Help Businesses Launch Quickly
I’m not sure if this is how a blog should start- with a disclaimer right at the beginning. Here’s it- this blog could have a couple of hard pills to swallow for entrepreneurs & business owners. Even then, let me put forward this band of assurance that there...
8 Best Jobs for Digital Nomads
The rise of remote work has made it easier to find jobs you can do from home, but it's still difficult to find jobs that are truly "work-from-anywhere," as many remote jobs require workers to be in a...
Comments / 0