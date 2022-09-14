ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

MongoDB at DTW 2022: Data Management Key to Driving 5G Adoption

With Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Steve Dalby, Industry Solutions Director at MongoDB in a brief interview on the company's plans for this year's event. Ariana: Which summit will MongoDB be participating in?. Steve: MongoDB will be...
COMPUTERS
CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
Fortune

Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How to Build a DevOps Culture Within Engineering Teams

Imagine your developers are the world’s fastest relay team 🏃 When it comes to building, testing, and qualifying they get around the running track faster than anyone else. Unfortunately for them, the finishing line is hidden somewhere outside the stadium. Welcome to regulated DevOps!. How did they get...
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

Amazon’s tech empire is expanding into mechatronics

Amazon announced its latest robotics industry acquisition, Cloostermans, last Friday—the latest in a string of high profile business deals signaling the company’s continuing efforts to automate both its warehouse labor force and retail products. Founded in Belgium in 1884 as textile repair shop, Cloostermans now produces mechatronics. Businesses such as Amazon use this kind of technology to move and stack huge pallets, as well as for packing large scale product deliveries.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Metaverse Markets and Business Predictions in The Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad

Road Town / British Virgin Islands – Gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem GamesPad has released Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities, a comprehensive research paper that explores how the metaverse will influence crucial business sectors, examines the opportunities presented by this new concept, and offers strategies for capitalizing on these opportunities.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ceoworld.biz

The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy

The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event

The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:
INDUSTRY
Engadget

All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts

The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the . In a tweet spotted by , display analyst Ross Young he expects Apple to make the screen cutout standard on all 2023 iPhones. Additionally, the company will reportedly keep its ProMotion 120Hz display technology exclusive to Pro variants due to a supply chain that “can’t support” the feature on more affordable models. , Young said Apple is likelier to trickle down the technology to less expensive iPhones in 2024.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How Banking APIs Can Help Businesses Launch Quickly

I’m not sure if this is how a blog should start- with a disclaimer right at the beginning. Here’s it- this blog could have a couple of hard pills to swallow for entrepreneurs & business owners. Even then, let me put forward this band of assurance that there...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

8 Best Jobs for Digital Nomads

The rise of remote work has made it easier to find jobs you can do from home, but it's still difficult to find jobs that are truly "work-from-anywhere," as many remote jobs require workers to be in a...
JOBS

