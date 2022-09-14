The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:

