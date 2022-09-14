ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Kirby Smart, Georgia players discuss Will Muschamp factor ahead of South Carolina game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPq7y_0hv5EIQL00

ATHENS — Much will be made of Will Muschamp’s return to South Carolina on Saturday, as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator returns to the school where he was the head coach from 2016 through the 2020 season.

He’s not the only Georgia staffer with experience at South Carolina — Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo both worked as offensive coordinators under Muschamp in Columbia, S.C.,— but Muschamp’s presence looms the largest.

He helped recruit many of the veterans still on the South Carolina roster. But he’s also made a big difference at Georgia, where he coaches defensive backs in addition to his defensive coordinator duties.

“There is a lot of value in that knowledge,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He understands the seat I am in. He understands recruiting in this conference. He is a tremendous asset to our defensive staff. He is a tremendous asset to our special teams staff. It is like having a second head coach, and that is what I am talking about when I talk about our staff being complete and being one of the best we have assembled.”

Todd Monken and Bobo both have previous head coaching experience as well, but neither did so at an SEC school, much less two. Between his time at Florida and South Carolina, he knows what it is like to work at one of the bigger schools in the conference and also one of the more difficult ones to win at in South Carolina.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff. “We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Abrams to campaign in Athens

Stacey Abrams brings her campaign for Governor to Athens. Democrat Abrams, who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, makes a Saturday stop in his hometown. Abrams will be at the University of Georgia for the Campus Workers United Labor Rally, set for 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Abrams,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy