PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Elden Ring is getting its own board game
If the Margit miniature pictured above is any indication of what to expect when it comes to the game’s artwork, things look promising. Steamforged managed to capture the Fell Omen in all his glory (despite being no larger than a thimble), a feat the company also achieved with the miniatures in some of its other adaptions, like the hunters and machines included in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it...
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
You can play Half-Life 2 in VR thanks to this free mod
A third-party mod that lets you play through Valve’s Half-Life 2 in room-scale virtual reality is available in public beta. The developers, Source VR Mod Team, are offering it for free; you just need to own the base game that currently costs $9.99 (spotted thanks to TechRadar). The Steam...
PSVR games aren’t compatible with PSVR2 because they aren’t
We finally have an answer about whether the PlayStation VR2 will be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR: no. As Twitter user Nibel spotted, the Official PlayStation Podcast asked Hideaki Nishino, a vice president of platform experience at Sony, whether the games from its last-gen virtual reality headset would run on its new one. His response? “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2, because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-gen VR experience.”
Amazon actually pulled off its first big-deal football game
It didn’t crash! That’s the most important thing you can say about the first Thursday Night Football game aired on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon didn’t crumble like HBO Max did during the House of The Dragon premiere. It didn’t crash like CBS All Access during the 2021 Super Bowl. It even streamed better than DirecTV did five days ago. There were some reports of blocky resolution and buffering, but in general, Amazon hung in there, and it aired a football game.
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
