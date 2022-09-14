ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat

By Bilal G. Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciFt5_0hv5Dzu100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXFLL_0hv5Dzu100

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

B eing mayor of a big city isn’t an easy job. It comes with a lot of scrutiny and there isn’t one thing you can do that will make everyone happy. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is finding that out the hard way as criticisms over her travel expenses and threats of a recall have been dominating the media. But through all the drama, Cantrell says she is still focused on the city’s residents and remains steadfast in solving the problems facing the city.

Last week the mayor was heavily criticized after she announced she wasn’t planning to reimburse the city money she spent on summer travel.

According to NOLA , Cantrell’s travel expenses were scrutinized by City Council in August after she spent  $43,000 on a summer trip to France. Her airfare alone cost roughly $18,000. It’s worth noting that the mayor did work while on the trip, signing an agreement continuing an existing partnership with a small city on the Mediterranean Sea.

During an interview with WGNO , Mayor Cantrell told the publication she won’t shortchange her health.

“The focus on my health and well-being is one that is a priority for me,” said Cantrell “And one that is a priority is because I have to the work on behalf of the citizens of this city. But not only that as it relates to my travel budget, but I also have never once overspent. I have actually underspent.”

But travel expenses are the least of the mayor’s worries.

In August a recall petition was filed against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to have her removed from her position.

According to WDSU, the petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, and former City Hall staffer Eileen Carter.

Violent crime in the city and the mayor’s travel expenses were cited as reasons for the petition.

53,000 signatures are needed for the recall to move forward and all signatures must be handwritten.

Eileen Carter wouldn’t give specifics on how many signatures they have thus far, but told WGNO, that they are outpacing their goals.

“I will tell you that we have outpaced ourselves. If we continue at this pace, we will be hitting the target in 5 months rather than 6 months that are given,” she told WGNO.

Regardless of all the scrutiny, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she continues to stay focused on the important tasks at hand.

In a statement, the Mayor’s office told WGNO:

“We remain focused putting the needs of our residents first and delivering results. We remain focused on recruitment and retention of our police officers, which include our $80 million proposal to provide them with higher salaries, enhanced equipment, and upgraded technology, including a $3.7 million state-of-the-art firing range in New Orleans East. We remain focused on fixing our aging infrastructure and expect to begin construction on more than $1 billion in joint infrastructure roadwork projects throughout the City within the next year.”

SEE ALSO:

Usher Will Executive Produce New Series ‘Storyville’ About Brothels During New Orleans Jazz Age

St. Louis Cops Who Killed 16-Year-Old Darryl Ross ‘Never’ Identified Themselves, Family Says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28knZD_0hv5Dzu100

The post New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 4

Related
fox8live.com

Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said. The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination

Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
culinarybackstreets.com

Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight

We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#Mayor#Politics Local#Nola#Wgno
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in metro New Orleans; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently in Marrero, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The $100,000 ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6906 at 2822 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for the Sept. 10 drawing, plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. The winning...
MARRERO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy