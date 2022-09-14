ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Hall to discuss new law lowing prescription drug cost

By News Team
 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to noon (MT), with Glen Fewkes, AARP Director of Health Care Access and Affordability.

Fewkes is an expert on health care policy and will provide insight on how this new law impacts older Idahoans while taking questions from around the state. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.

The recently signed federal law includes key AARP priorities that will go a long way to lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare. AARP fought for provisions in the bill that will:

  • Finally allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs
  • Cap annual out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in Medicare Part D ($2,000 in 2025)
  • Hold drug companies accountable when they increase drug prices faster than the rate of inflation, and
  • Cap co-pays for insulin to no more than $35 per month in Medicare Part D.

“Seniors should never have to choose between paying for prescription drugs or other necessities like food or rent,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “This is an historic victory and we look forward to learning more about how this new legislation will positively impact Idahoans.”

The hour-long statewide town hall is scheduled for Friday, September 16 and begins at 11a.m. MT. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/ . The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page .

The post Town Hall to discuss new law lowing prescription drug cost appeared first on Local News 8 .

Legislature can intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight

The Idaho Legislature can intervene in a lawsuit filed against Idaho by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging recently-passed state water laws, but a federal judge has yet to rule on whether ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation can take part.
Idaho tax collections dip below expectations for August

Idaho's individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday.
Idaho gas prices continue to drop

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.75/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.74/g.
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

