Lenexa standoff ends; police say man dead

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department says a man is dead after a standoff in the parking lot of a business Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the business park area at 79th Street and Barton Street for a reported suspicious vehicle.

Police initially said the vehicle was believed to be stolen, but have since said it was not.

The man was asleep in the car with his dog, according to police. When officers knocked on the window, the man drove his car into a police vehicle and attempted to drive away. But as he was leaving, his vehicle got stuck in an embankment.

Lenexa police said when they again tried to contact the man, he showed a gun. Police said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and called for crisis negotiators, who tried to speak with the man for approximately two hours, without success.

After attempts to resolve the situation, the man took his own life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.


You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.
If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:
Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
Please get help immediately.

