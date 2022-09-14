ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to no longer offer inpatient care

By Brad Hamilton, Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced changes for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus Wednesday.

The East 22 nd St location, which includes St. Vincent Charity Medical Center , will transition from acute care to a center that focuses on “devotion to healing” through holistic health and wellness.

The next chapter is a facility that focuses on ambulatory care, which will mean medical services performed on an outpatient basis.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will provide ambulatory care as follows:

  • Outpatient mental health services
  • High-quality provision of addiction medicine services through Rosary Hall
  • Primary care, internal medicine and specialty clinics
  • Urgent care
  • Youth and families
  • Food and nutrition
  • Workforce development
  • Physical activity
  • Transportation
  • Housing
  • Learning and education
  • Arts and culture

The decision behind it is what they call a “seismic shift’ in health care needs. They say it has created a challenging environment to continue as a traditional acute care hospital.

They say they are seeing a rise in demand for outpatient care, declining patient volume and the growth of telehealth, which were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s put additional financial pressure on the hospital, they say.

“Since 1865, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has weathered challenges, including the pandemic through which our caregivers served our patients and community with courage and grace. This deep commitment to serving our community through Catholic health care will continue as we transition to high-quality ambulatory care,” said Janice G. Murphy, MSN, FACHE, president & CEO of the Sisters of Charity Health System. “This transition puts the hospital on a financially sustainable path forward despite the rapid, significant and ongoing changes in health care today.”

The facility will retain approximately 100 caregivers, according to a press release, that includes/ clinical and non-clinical staff.

“As part of this transformation, medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are invited to move to University Hospitals, which will also be conducting job fairs targeting clinical and non-clinical staff at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center,” the press releases states.

This transition is anticipated to be completed on November 15, 2022.

At that time, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will no longer provide inpatient care.

Over the next eight weeks, patients are encouraged to check the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center website for additional information about the transition of services.

Comments / 6

leppel22
4d ago

was just at Metro's ER on a Wednesday and it was packed. They told people who were there for quite some time its going to be hours before they can get seen. i understand priority when in the ER but it is a shame that you need to be there for a " shift" before you are helped.We need more facilities that can accommodate the people of Cleveland not less!

Reply(1)
2
AP_001904.2970445fd2ec456c9153f441ccbd9a2c.1604
4d ago

Just what we need, less competition to the mega hospital systems that have ruined healthcare in Ohio

Reply
3
