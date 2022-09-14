ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

I-71 N crash slows traffic for hours

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to say the backup is on I-71 Northbound, not Southbound.

BROOK PARK , Ohio (WJW) – Traffic was backed up on I-71 Northbound near Snow Road for hours Wednesday.

Police activity in Shaker Heights prompts road closures

At about 11 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation app reported all lanes were blocked on I-71 North beyond Snow Road due to a crash.

On its website, OHGO reported two lanes had opened around 2 p.m. As if 3:30 p.m., traffic appeared to be flowing normally.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or injuries.

