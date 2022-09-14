I-71 N crash slows traffic for hours

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to say the backup is on I-71 Northbound, not Southbound.

BROOK PARK , Ohio (WJW) – Traffic was backed up on I-71 Northbound near Snow Road for hours Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation app reported all lanes were blocked on I-71 North beyond Snow Road due to a crash.

On its website, OHGO reported two lanes had opened around 2 p.m. As if 3:30 p.m., traffic appeared to be flowing normally.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or injuries.

