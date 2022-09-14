ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Muskingum University's new $38M health complex opening

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2mu9_0hv5DTqt00

NEW CONCORD − A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held Saturday for the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex at Muskingum University. The ribbon cutting is at 10:45 a.m. with a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. A facility open house is from noon to 2 p.m. The complex is at 29 Stadium Drive, New Concord.

In addition to President Susan S. Hasseler, greetings will be shared by Sen. Sherrod Brown, Congressman Troy Balderson, office of Congressman Bill Johnson, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, Sen. Tim Schaffer and Rep. Adam Holmes.

The university broke ground on the 119,000-square-foot facility in June 2020. The construction, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, employed primarily local and regional contractors putting $12.3 million back into the regional economy. This is in addition to the university’s annual $50 million regional economic impact.

United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken of Rural Development Ohio toured the facility in mid-August. The university received a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan, which supports community infrastructure.

The $38 million facility has been made possible by the USDA loan and generous gifts from alumni, friends and community partners. The complex is named for Henry D. Bullock from the Class of 1977, in recognition of his lifelong service and generosity to the university.

For more information about the Bullock Complex, visit muskingum.edu/bhwc.

Submitted by Muskingum University.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
New Concord, OH
Education
City
New Concord, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schaffer
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Troy Balderson
Person
Adam Holmes
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

I-77 Restrictions Thursday Outside Strasburg

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will restrict northbound lanes on Interstate 77 on Thursday. The work will limit traffic to one lane on the northbound side two miles north of Strasburg at Exit 87. Crews are conducting drainage repair work in the area, and will...
STRASBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Muskingum University#Rural Development#State
wtuz.com

New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance

Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTAP

Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHIZ

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH
ycitynews.com

Lutz: man found dead at Dillon State Park

A man’s body was discovered Sunday morning in an area around Dillon State Park, reports Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz. Robert Andrew Marshall, the deceased, 44-years-old, was reported missing earlier that same morning by family. Lutz said the family reported Marshall missing at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, by 9:30...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy