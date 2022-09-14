Muskingum University's new $38M health complex opening

NEW CONCORD − A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held Saturday for the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex at Muskingum University. The ribbon cutting is at 10:45 a.m. with a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. A facility open house is from noon to 2 p.m. The complex is at 29 Stadium Drive, New Concord.

In addition to President Susan S. Hasseler, greetings will be shared by Sen. Sherrod Brown, Congressman Troy Balderson, office of Congressman Bill Johnson, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, Sen. Tim Schaffer and Rep. Adam Holmes.

The university broke ground on the 119,000-square-foot facility in June 2020. The construction, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, employed primarily local and regional contractors putting $12.3 million back into the regional economy. This is in addition to the university’s annual $50 million regional economic impact.

United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken of Rural Development Ohio toured the facility in mid-August. The university received a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan, which supports community infrastructure.

The $38 million facility has been made possible by the USDA loan and generous gifts from alumni, friends and community partners. The complex is named for Henry D. Bullock from the Class of 1977, in recognition of his lifelong service and generosity to the university.

For more information about the Bullock Complex, visit muskingum.edu/bhwc.

Submitted by Muskingum University.