An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17
As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Iowa-ISU Fall Enrollments Up while UNI Sees Student Numbers Drop
The students are back on campus at Iowa's Big Three Universities and the 2022 Fall Semester classrooms are a little more full in Iowa City and Ames but a little less crowded in Cedar Falls. The enrollment numbers have been updated, with the University of Iowa claiming the distinction of...
Which State Has the Most Oath Keepers on ADL Leaked Data Report?
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released an extensive report linked to leaked Oath Keeper membership data from coast to coast. The information identifies whether specific people are engaged in public service-related professions in each state, including midwest states such as Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The ADL is an international Jewish...
