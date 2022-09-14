Read full article on original website
Dave Says: Let's look at life insurance policies and allowance
Argus Observer (Ontario, OR) My husband and I are debt-free. We are in our mid-20s, we also have a full emergency fund and we each have 401(k) plans with our employers. Currently, we are looking at life insurance. We do not plan on having children, so what length term policies would you suggest for a couple in our situation?
Impulse buying, and some current issues
Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) In the last column we indicated that we would visit impulse buying once again, because it is a real budget buster in our hyper consumer society, and even more so during these times of inflation. In my high school financial education presentations I always warn students,...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automated call-handling and processing (USPTO 11431845): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11431845, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Companies typically provide telephone “call centers” or “contact centers” as a service to their customers. This is particularly so-though not exclusively so-when the company relies upon personalized service to their customers to generate real revenue, or to generate intangible value for the company, such as customer goodwill. For example, financial institutions, such as insurance companies, banks, mortgage companies, and credit card companies may provide telephone call centers with live operators for day-to-day matters. In addition, cable television companies may provide such centers for pay-per-view or other assistance, and other companies may provide centers for automated purchases, for technical assistance, for power outage assistance, for emergency assistance, for travel reservations, for student registration, for lotteries, for participation in television or radio game shows, etc.
Economists predict ‘brief and shallow’ recession
A global recession isn’t in the forecast, but a “brief and shallow” recession is expected to occur in the U.S. and Europe, an economist said Friday. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist with The Conference Board, said at a webinar that Russia and Ukraine are already in a recession, the U.S. and Germany are predicted to experience recession, and “we are expecting very slow growth in China.”
