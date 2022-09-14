One of the best parts of any reality show or contest show is that first episode when they introduce the audience to a fresh crop of contestants. For fans of British show "The Great British Bake Off," the wait for that delicious moment won't be too long now. The show, now entering Season 13, premiered on September 13 despite the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II and will be viewable in the U.S. on Netflix a few days later on September 16, as expected (via Food & Wine & Independent). New episodes will premiere every Friday until the series finale on November 18. But if you're searching for it in your Netflix search bar, remember the show goes by a different name in North America: "The Great British Baking Show."

