How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
I have seen the future and it stinks. Who wants to live in a world without deodorant?
‘Global supply chain management” used to be a phrase I heard only in snippets of phone calls from another room: it is what my husband does for work. Now, though, we are all invested, tracking the gaps and delving into what has happened to semiconductors, garage doors and mustard. The food sector is even warning of a looming shortage of carbon dioxide, one thing I thought we definitely had too much of.
Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral
While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony.These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.The state funeral will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.In addition, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Iran have been invited only at ambassadorial level.Invitations issued by the British...
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.
The Truth About Maxy From Great British Bake Off Season 13
One of the best parts of any reality show or contest show is that first episode when they introduce the audience to a fresh crop of contestants. For fans of British show "The Great British Bake Off," the wait for that delicious moment won't be too long now. The show, now entering Season 13, premiered on September 13 despite the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II and will be viewable in the U.S. on Netflix a few days later on September 16, as expected (via Food & Wine & Independent). New episodes will premiere every Friday until the series finale on November 18. But if you're searching for it in your Netflix search bar, remember the show goes by a different name in North America: "The Great British Baking Show."
TikTok Is In Shambles Over The McDonald's Egg-Making Method
Unless you live in a country that has banned McDonald's or simply lacks one, your chances of encountering the restaurant are pretty high. You may have also heard strange rumors or conspiracy theories surrounding the restaurant chain, some of which are about the type of ingredients Mickey D's is using in its food.
Bacon Lovers Will Be Jealous Of Wendy's Canada's New Offering
While Canada may not be perceived as being a land of epicurean delicacies and haute cuisine, it does have a few enviable culinary finds. Poutine, peameal bacon, Canada Dry, and Tim Horton's may spring to mind, but these aren't the only foods born in the Great White North. There are several other iconic Canadian foods that people need to try.
