As we prepare for an active Fall semester, you are invited to attend a virtual webinar to learn more about how the Division of Student Affairs handles free speech campus activities. We will review federal and state laws along with campus policies and procedures. In addition, participants will understand the role of the ‘Quad Squad’ when dealing with free speech activities in the quad. This one-hour webinar serves as a brief overview and participants will be able to ask questions.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO