sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
A Dark Olive And White Pairing Simplifies This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Just when you think its release calendar is coming to a slow halt, The Swoosh debuts more in-line propositions of its 40th anniversary silhouette. While its most recent Undefeated collaborative offerings have taken a majority of the acclaim, the brand continues to churn out Fall-friendly coloways, like this two-tone “Olive/White” pairing that graces the Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
Sneaker Releases: Pharrell and Adidas Originals Deliver the Hu NMD ‘Animal Print’ in Amber + More
Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
