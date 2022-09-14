ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Aditxt Shares Dipped Over 58%; Here Are 82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares jumped 53% to close at $0.58 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares climbed 50.4% to settle at $3.76 on Friday after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. iBio, Inc. IBIO gained 49.8% to...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Alopexx, Inc. ALPX will be trading publicly starting on Sept. 22,...
