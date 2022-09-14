ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 taken to hospital after Longs crash, Horry County Fire Rescue

By Tanya Pinette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEW3M_0hv5Apy800

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 9:35 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Freemont Road. HCFR asked drivers to avoid the for the safety of those at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
West Florence Fire-Rescue runs into out-of-service hydrants while fighting fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning. West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department […]
Another man sentenced for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., of Cheraw, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. Circuit Court […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Missing Horry County man found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Horry County man who was last seen walking along Highway 17 toward North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and pictures have been removed from the story.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
