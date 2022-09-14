ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition

By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion

Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
The Office’s Last Stand

Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?

Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
West weighs calling for China Uyghur abuses inquiry at UN

Western powers are weighing the risk of a potential defeat if they table a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang. The issue is a litmus case for Chinese influence at the UN, as well...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.
