Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Sam’s Club Raises Membership Fees
In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam's Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years. See: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's ClubFind: 7 Walmart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Self-Made Billionaire Jeff Bezos At War With Nigerian Professor Over Queen's Death
It’s been known all over the world that her Majesty, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has rested after successfully reigning for 76 years. However, the sad news of her demise has left some people exchanging words on social media.
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Melinda French Gates says she's committed to working with ex-husband Bill Gates after they recently met to discuss their foundation's new board
Melinda French Gates told Bloomberg she was committed to working effectively with ex-husband Bill Gates. The pair met the Gates Foundations' new board of trustees for the first time last week. The Gates Foundation said last year that Melinda could step down if the pair couldn't work together. Melinda French...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion
Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
The Office’s Last Stand
Colleen McCreary recently gave managers at Credit Karma a message that could seem more apt for rising sixth graders than personal finance executives. “Back to school is coming,” McCreary, the company’s chief people officer, recalled telling managers. “We’re getting excited about all of these returning-in-the-fall type activities.”
DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?
Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
Anger among MPs as Chinese vice-president to attend Queen’s funeral
Wang Qishan to be at service despite banning of Conservative MPs due to complaints about Chinese repression
West weighs calling for China Uyghur abuses inquiry at UN
Western powers are weighing the risk of a potential defeat if they table a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang. The issue is a litmus case for Chinese influence at the UN, as well...
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
Jeff Bezos was just dethroned as the 2nd richest person in the world by Asia's wealthiest individual
Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person. In February, he became the richest Asian person, and has passed Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault. Adani's conglomerate, Adani Group, includes businesses in energy, transportation, and ports. Jeff Bezos lost his title as world's second-richest person...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.
Comments / 1