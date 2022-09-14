ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

'Monuments Men' author to speak at WNPAC

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

The best-selling author of “The Monuments Men,” Robert M. Edsel, will be at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin later this month for a free community lecture.

The event is part of the fall Distinguished Lecture Series and will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

“The Monuments Men” is the dramatic true story of a small group of unlikely heroes and their race against time to save the world’s most treasured art and cultural treasures from the destruction of World War II and theft by the Nazis.

The book, which inspired an award-winning movie that came out in 2014, has led Edsel to be a renowned advocate of protecting cultural works and restoring fine art to its rightful owners.

The speaker series is a hallmark program of the university’s Shepperd Leadership Institute. For more information on the event, go to tinyurl.com/5n7yr24n

