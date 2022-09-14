ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park

After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia to welcome Order of the Eastern Star

The California Chapter of the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both women and men may belong will soon be returning to Visalia for its annual convention this fall. The city will welcome back the Grand Chapter of California, Order of the Eastern Star for their annual session, themed "Our Moment in Time."
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

‘Story of Us’ concert set for Lemoore Adventist Church

Alessandra Sorace, a well-known singer and concert star will appear in a free performance on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Adventist Church, according to Pastor Jose Alarcon. “The Story of Us” appearance is scheduled during the regular Sabbath service at 10:45 a.m. The live performance, by the...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Arambula presents $7M to Arte Américas

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, presented a $7 million check to Arte Américas for its renovation and program expansion to broaden its access as the only Latino cultural arts center in the Central San Joaquin Valley. Arte Américas, established in 1987, focuses on Latino arts...
FRESNO, CA
