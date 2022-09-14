Read full article on original website
Why Healthcare Needs Tech-Enabled Human Intervention
There’s a “perfect storm” facing healthcare today: Chronic disease prevalence, physician shortages, and a growing population aging into Medicare are set to overwhelm our healthcare system if action isn’t taken. Over 133 million Americans have at least one chronic disease, and as that number continues to rise, delivering adequate care to these patients has never been more challenging. It’s widely understood that factors beyond the clinic primarily influence health. Yet the expectation remains that providers must bear the onus of all patient outcomes despite only seeing them during brief clinical visits.
Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
Report: 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20
– KLAS asked 16 prominent members of the healthcare community with broad HIT expertise to read 42 KLAS reports on emerging technology and rate their perception of the solutions based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
Harnessing Healthcare Data: How the Right Low-Code Solution Empowers Clinicians & Improves Patient Experience
The healthcare industry has been slowly adopting new technology solutions to improve efficiency and patient care, but it’s still largely known for paper-based processes, and for having massive amounts of data1. To make matters worse, it’s estimated that 80% of the data in the healthcare industry is unstructured, in the form of discharge summaries, medical images, and clinical notes.2.
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
Power Launches with $7M to Diversify Clinical Trials
– Power, a patient-friendly platform designed to improve access to clinical trial studies emerges from stealth with $7M in seed funding. – The round was led by Footwork and CRV, with additional investments from ARTIS Ventures, South Park Commons, and AirAngels to help Power bring the process of discovering and accessing clinical trials into the future.
30% of First-Time Opioid Prescribed Patients Developed Dependency
– Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, has partnered with top academic institutions to drive research addressing some of the nation’s biggest healthcare challenges. – Using Gainwell’s advanced research platform and de-identified Medicaid claims data from select clients, Stanford concluded that 30 percent of patients prescribed...
CertifyOS Secures $14.5M for Frictionless Provider Intelligence
– New York City-based CertifyOS raises $14.5M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst and has received Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. – CertifyOS delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, and enrollment to payors, health systems and rapidly-scaling...
Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables
– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
How AI and Automation Will Solve America’s Healthcare Administration Crisis
As the existential crisis facing American healthcare reaches a fever pitch, here’s how executives can use automation to build resiliency. The American healthcare system is in crisis. There are a huge number of tasks to be completed, and not enough people to do them. Costs are rising, and health systems are finding themselves facing difficult choices.
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
DeliverHealth Exec Talks Combatting Physician Burnout with Automation Tech & Data
Provider burnout has shown no signs of slowing down in the past couple of years – a fact proven by a recent report found that 45% of physicians have been experiencing burnout over the past two years. As providers and healthcare organizations continue to face burnout, staffing shortages and financial pressures, they must find a way to reduce administrative burdens while allowing for more time spent on patient care with an ultimate end goal of reducing burnout.
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
epocrates Launches Bugs + Drugs Tool to Promote Optimal Antibiotic Prescribing
– epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company that delivers digital clinical decision support to healthcare professionals, today announced the release of Bugs + Drugs, a mobile tool that offers clinicians information about bacteria types and antibacterial susceptibility patterns by ZIP code. – A free feature in the epocrates mobile app, the...
KLAS: Post–Acute Care EMR Product Suites 2022 Trends to Watch
– A new report from KLAS examines what solutions are offered, how they are being adopted, and how well they meet setting-specific functionality needs (particularly for home health and LTC/SNF) – The KLAS report mainly focuses on vendors specific to post-acute care but also provides a brief look at the...
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
Syapse and Genesis Research Form RWE Partnership in Oncology
– Today, Syapse, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research. – This partnership will focus on conducting real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative...
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
