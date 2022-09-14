Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Music to our ears: Blues & Soul Super Bowl comes to the Bluff
Coming to the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7-8, the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl is sure to kick off Natchez’s busy season with a bang. I had a chance to chat with Ardenland’s TJ Barnett, who is a big piece of the musical puzzle that we are seeing come together in Natchez over the past few years. She explained, “If you take a look at all the concerts and festivals coming to Natchez, Mississippi, in the last few years the genres are primarily country, rock, and Americana. Which made us think, ‘why not bring back blues and soul?’
Natchez Grad Caston Leads Southern Miss Football to First Win
Before the season started, Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall said wide receiver Jakarius Caston could be this year’s breakout player. Caston showed that Saturday, leading the Golden Eagles with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Six student-athletes scored touchdowns for USM in its first win of the season.
Natchez Democrat
Bessie Mae Williams Prater
Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under...
listenupyall.com
Natchez historic preservation board reviews efforts to restore Nellie’s brothel
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The owner of the Natchez house that operated as Nellie’s brothel assured city preservation officials that he’s trying to stabilize the dilapidated structure. At a meeting Wednesday of the Natchez Preservation Commission, J.T. Robinson was warned that the city could take legal action forcing...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino
The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3. Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.
Natchez Democrat
Music in Santa Monica: Natchezian accepted into music program in the Golden State
NATCHEZ — Ashleigh Johnson, after getting her acceptance letter to attend her dream school at Belmont University in Nashville, traded in her dream for a new one. This fall, Johnson starts classes at a prestigious new music program called the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production, or LAAMP for short. The program launched in Santa Monica, California, in October 2021, with only 45 in-person students. This year, Johnson was one of 48 students accepted into the program internationally with others taking online classes, she said.
Natchez Democrat
Thompson announces $160,000 grant for Alcorn State
NATCHEZ — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $160,000 in Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to Alcorn State University to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Alcorn State University is proposing the Community Radicalization...
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Brits on the Bluff car show
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Bluff was filled with activities on Saturday, one of them being a British car show “Brits on the Bluff.”. The show lasted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. This is the Mississippi English Motor Club’s 24th year of showcasing cars in Natchez, organizer...
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO RECAP: Missed Natchez Adams School District’s homecoming parade? See some of it here
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District celebrated a 2022 Homecoming Parade through downtown Natchez on Friday afternoon. The parade included students from elementary up to high school with members of each school’s homecoming court. The parade also included guests, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats, Natchez police...
Natchez Democrat
Merit Health Natchez to host community blood Tuesday; blood mobiles will be in employee parking lot
NATCHEZ — The month of September draws attention to blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, which are the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Vitalant is teaming up with Merit Health Natchez to host local community blood drive in observance of Blood Cancer Awareness...
Natchez Democrat
Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy
BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
Natchez Democrat
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Natchez middle schoolers learn about aviation
NATCHEZ — Intrigued Natchez Middle School 7th grade students gathered around an airplane pilot, Jay Fitch, as he imparted his knowledge about aviation. Airplanes travel faster than cars, he explained, but so fast that their passengers can’t feel it. “This plane can get up to 230 knots,” Fitch...
Natchez Democrat
Police chief gets deal of the century on 2 Harley-Davidsons for NPD
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is sporting some new-to-them equipment in the form of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The two motorcycles were debuted Friday afternoon during the Natchez High School homecoming parade. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry arranged to purchase the motorcycles from another municipality for the bargain-basement price of...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County
ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Natchez Democrat
Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
Melvin Lavon Green, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $339.78 on first count, $345.00 on second count, $366.00 on third count, and $378.25 on fourth count. Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7. Jameka Shenae Fields, 29,...
Police seeking help finding Mississippi man last heard from a week ago
The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez. WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot […]
Comments / 0