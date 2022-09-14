ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Money in classrooms: A growing call for personal finance education

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeNeV_0hv5ATkG00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As students head back to class for a new school year, there is a growing call in much of the country for financial education in the classroom.

Nearly nine in ten Americans say they want their state to require a semester or a year-long course in personal finance education.

KOIN 6 New’s Emily Burris talked with Dr. Billy Hensly, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, to discuss finance in the classroom.

Visit the NEFE website for more information about financial education.

Watch the full interview in the player above .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Group of educators push to rename PPS building after late Matthew Prophet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late Matthew Prophet was superintendent of Portland Public Schools from 1982 to 1992. He was the city’s first Black school superintendent, and many say, the most effective. Long-time educator, activist and now family therapist Lurlene Shamsud-Din is leading a group looking to name the PPS headquarters or another prominent school […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Americans#Nefe#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy