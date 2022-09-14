Lynk demonstrated a direct satellite-to-phone (and back) emergency connectivity service late last year with its test orbital cell tower. Far from an orbital broadband connection or a legacy satellite band that has you pointing your phone at an invisible dot in the sky, Lynk would provide intermittent (think every half hour or so) two-way SMS service via ordinary cellular bands that just happen to reach orbit. It’s intended for emergencies, check-ins from the back country and spreading information in places where networks are down, such as disaster zones.

