ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 1

Related
TechCrunch

Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120

Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Health Data#Android Users#Smart Phone#Ios#The Supreme Court#Cloudflare
TechCrunch

Unsealed docs in Facebook privacy suit offer glimpse of missing app audit

But some details are emerging nonetheless — extracted like blood from a stone via a tortuous, multi-year process of litigation-triggered legal discovery. A couple of documents filed by plaintiffs in privacy user profiling litigation in California, which were unsealed yesterday, offer details on a handful of apps Facebook audited and internal reports on what it found.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Lynk may beat Starlink and Apple to the punch as FCC approves its space-based texting

Lynk demonstrated a direct satellite-to-phone (and back) emergency connectivity service late last year with its test orbital cell tower. Far from an orbital broadband connection or a legacy satellite band that has you pointing your phone at an invisible dot in the sky, Lynk would provide intermittent (think every half hour or so) two-way SMS service via ordinary cellular bands that just happen to reach orbit. It’s intended for emergencies, check-ins from the back country and spreading information in places where networks are down, such as disaster zones.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

How to create a due diligence road map for Series B investors

Now, I want to highlight how founders can tie these materials together for investors. If done well, these materials, along with various phone calls and presentations, will create the blueprint and backbone for an in-depth Series B due diligence process. This blueprint is important because someone will likely read every...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechCrunch

Last call to save $1100 on Disrupt passes

Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Chain Reaction x Equity talk the Ethereum Merge

If you are into web3, the biggest news of the week in tech was not the massive Figma-Adobe deal. No, the leading story of the last few days — arguably even the last few weeks — has been the Ethereum Merge. The Merge, an upgrade to the Ethereum...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality

While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy