Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
Daily Crunch: All I can see is you — iOS 16 users enjoy new photo background removal feature
Today, we will mostly be listening to this delightful end-of-week gratitude meditation, and contemplating all the weird and wonderful things that have happened this week. Because, by golly, has there been a lot of weird. And, for that matter, a lot of wonderful. One thing we are grateful for is...
iOS 16 users are getting creative with the new background removal feature for photos
For folks who don’t know about this feature, iOS 16 lets you “pick” any object from a photo and save it as a separate transparent image — just like a background removal tool. The feature is present in the system in various contexts, assisted by Apple’s CoreML tech.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth activation metrics, 3 keys to Series B, pitch deck teardown
“Approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30,” writes Martinez. “As a startup founder, how do you prevent leakage after spending significant resources to acquire people at the top of the funnel?”. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save...
Unsealed docs in Facebook privacy suit offer glimpse of missing app audit
But some details are emerging nonetheless — extracted like blood from a stone via a tortuous, multi-year process of litigation-triggered legal discovery. A couple of documents filed by plaintiffs in privacy user profiling litigation in California, which were unsealed yesterday, offer details on a handful of apps Facebook audited and internal reports on what it found.
Lynk may beat Starlink and Apple to the punch as FCC approves its space-based texting
Lynk demonstrated a direct satellite-to-phone (and back) emergency connectivity service late last year with its test orbital cell tower. Far from an orbital broadband connection or a legacy satellite band that has you pointing your phone at an invisible dot in the sky, Lynk would provide intermittent (think every half hour or so) two-way SMS service via ordinary cellular bands that just happen to reach orbit. It’s intended for emergencies, check-ins from the back country and spreading information in places where networks are down, such as disaster zones.
How to create a due diligence road map for Series B investors
Now, I want to highlight how founders can tie these materials together for investors. If done well, these materials, along with various phone calls and presentations, will create the blueprint and backbone for an in-depth Series B due diligence process. This blueprint is important because someone will likely read every...
Uber investigating cybersecurity incident after hacker breaches its internal network
The ride-hailing giant discovered the breach on Thursday and has taken several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline while it investigates the incident, according to a report by The New York Times, which broke news of the breach. Uber said in a statement given to TechCrunch that it’s...
Last call to save $1100 on Disrupt passes
Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless.
Chain Reaction x Equity talk the Ethereum Merge
If you are into web3, the biggest news of the week in tech was not the massive Figma-Adobe deal. No, the leading story of the last few days — arguably even the last few weeks — has been the Ethereum Merge. The Merge, an upgrade to the Ethereum...
After the Figma-Adobe deal, which design startups are acquisition targets?
With Figma heading into Adobe’s arms, we are curious which startups will compete for the indie design crown — and which companies might be circling to snap them up in the near future. How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?. Given the scale of the market for software products...
Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality
While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
